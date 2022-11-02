There have been so many great horror movies in 2022, but one of the upcoming slashers that has fascinated genre fans around the world is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The horrific take on A.A. Milne’s classic children's story is coming soon with a 2022 streaming date still possible before the end of the year. However, now we know that this blood-soaked trip to the Hundred Acre Woods will be getting a theatrical release of some kind. Reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Blood and Honey will be theatrically released by Fathom Events in the US for one day only on February 15, 2023.

On top of that, the film will receive a theatrical release in the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Canada. Altitude has acquired the film for the UK, Cinemax will be showing the film in “several hundred” theaters in Mexico, and Cineplex will be showing the film in Canada. There are also many other unknown territories around the world that plan on releasing this slasher theatrically.

Blood and Honey is the bloody-demon spawn of the Winnie-the-Pooh IP hitting the public domain in January 2022. The Rhys Frake-Waterfield directed film has taken the horror community by storm because it sees a humanoid Pooh Bear and Piglet slaughtering the Hundred Acre Woods after Christopher Robin abandoned them. That traumatizing event caused them to go feral. The trailer that was released this past summer only added to the hot anticipation of this fairy tale turned hellish nightmare. It’s been hilariously jarring seeing lovable characters that we usually associate with Disney doing horrific acts like drowning a woman in a hot tub, but that’s what makes this film bizarrely alluring. Long gone are the days when we thought Disney’s live-action Christopher Robin was the darkest this franchise was ever going to get. This isn’t your childhood Winnie-the-Pooh. This bear still might love honey, but his bloodlust is what’s going to get butts in theaters this time around. It’s particularly funny that the US theatrical date is one day after Valentine’s Day. Nothing says “I love you” like watching Pooh go on a murderous rampage together.

Also, if that wasn’t enough for horror fans to salivate over, Frake-Waterfield is already planning a sequel for Blood and Honey along with another horror take on the children’s story Peter Pan, appropriately titled Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare. This is only the beginning of Pooh’s carnage and, while we wait to see if the film will release on VOD before its Fathom Events’ one-day theatrical run only on February 15, 2023.

