Winnie-the-Pooh is coming for Winnie-the-You. Well, he's coming to select theaters, anyway, so you might want to check and see if you can get a taste of a little blood and honey on the big screen. That's right, the online viral sensation Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will soon be released to 1500+ theaters in the United States starting on February 15, 2023.

The film was announced last year, shortly following the beloved honey-loving children's book character's entry into the public domain. And almost immediately the film went viral online, with many people gobsmacked by the dark and twisted angle of the new film. The film recently premiered in Mexico, where it made a killing in its theatrical run. As Collider has previously reported, the film's director Rhys Frake-Waterfield has announced plans to create an entire twisted universe of children's stories re-imagined as horror films. And a sequel to Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is already in the works.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will tell the story of Christopher Robin, a man who, as a child met a group of anthropomorphic creatures named Winnie-The-Pooh, Owl, Rabbit, Piglet, and Eeyore in the Hundred Acre Wood. He became friends with these animals and helped to nurture and feed them. However, as most kids do, Christopher eventually had to leave for college. Left to fend for themselves, and plunged into a brutal winter, the animals are pushed to the brink and forced to eat their depressive friend Eeyore. Afterward, the animals went feral, becoming a gang of murderous and misanthropic creatures hell-bent on seeking revenge. Their target? None other than Christopher Robin.

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

The film then picks up five years after Christopher left, when he returns to the forest, hoping to reunite with his once-cuddly pals. He brings his wife along with him, hoping to prove that his friends are, in fact real. The events that follow may make him wish that they were imaginary, however. Another group of friends then enters the picture. Five friends, Maria, Jess, Alice, Zoe, and Lara, go to the forest in hopes of finding a getaway from their fast-paced city life. However, their plans soon go awry when the feral creatures come after them with a taste for blood. The film stars Nikolai Leon, Maria Taylor, Craig David Dowsett, Chris Cordell, Natasha Rose Mills, Amber Doig-Thorne, and Danielle Ronald.

The film will be released to 1500+ theaters beginning on February 15, 2023. You can buy tickets and your nearest show times here. You can learn more about the film by visiting the film's website.