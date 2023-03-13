Out of all the indie horror titles performing massively well at the box office, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has really shaken things up. Now, audiences will have another chance to view the controversial slasher on the big screen, with ITN Studios bringing the film back to theaters in the United States for one week only starting Friday, March 17.

It is currently not clear how many theaters the film will be shown in, but it seems likely that it will receive a wide release. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey had a limited theatrical run on February 15, resulting in a total domestic gross of $2 million. The film performed impressively overseas as well, pulling in a worldwide gross of $4.1 million against an approximate budget of $100,000.

In addition to re-releasing the film, ITN Studios is also going to be releasing merchandise in a collaboration with Hot Topic. Two shirts are currently available for purchase in-store and online. One of the shirts depicts the film's vivid poster, while the other showcases a very disturbing image of this new rendition of Pooh's face. Both shirts are available for $23.50 and can be found in sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

'Blood and Honey' Delivers a Dark Take on Children's Classic

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and is a dark take on the story of Winnie the Pooh, which can now exist since the original books entered the public domain. Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Scott round out the film's cast. In the film, Pooh and Piglet have gone feral since Christopher Robin left for college, and when he returns with his fiancé, the humanoid animals wreak total havoc. The film is brutal and vicious, in the vein of 2000s slashers like House of Wax, but with an utterly ridiculous gimmick that proves to be relentlessly entertaining.

Since the financial success of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Frake-Waterfield has already revealed that a sequel is in development, and will apparently have a budget that is five times greater than that of the original film. The film may have caused the filmmakers to receive death threats and scored a 4% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences are obviously resonating with the movie's originality. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will most likely accumulate an even higher box office total during its re-release, and Frake-Waterfeild has mentioned that he has horror adaptations of Bambi and Peter Pan in development, marking a new, strange shift in horror.

Check out Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey when it returns to theaters on March 17.