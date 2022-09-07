Originally created by author A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard, Winnie-the-Pooh is a loveable anthropomorphic teddy bear that holds a special place in the hearts of many. While the first mention of Winnie-the-Pooh was in a 1924 poem by Milne, it wasn’t until 1961 when Disney acquired the licensing rights to the name and likelihood, creating one of their most successful franchises to date. Disney also removed the hyphens from the title, saving everyone precious time when writing about Winnie the Pooh.

In January 2022, Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh became public domain, which means Disney would no longer have exclusive control over how this “silly old bear” was depicted in the media. Writer and director Rhys Waterfield seized this opportunity when he decided to make a live-action slasher film called Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Waterfield has a known affinity for campy horror-comedy films, as he was a producer for titles like The Legend of Jack and Jill, Spider in the Attic, The Curse of Bloody Mary, and Wrath of Van Helsing. He currently has several films in post-production and has had multiple recurring collaborations with cast members from his movies.

Waterfield specifically brought the hyphens back for the film title because he wants to be clear that this is based on Milne’s 1920s “Winnie-the-Pooh” and not to be confused with a Disney movie that’s suitable for children. This movie is being produced and distributed by ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions. There are bound to be a lot of questions, so be sure to read on to learn everything we know so far about this upcoming childhood nightmare flick. Oh, bother.

What Is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey About?

In the 100 Acre Woods, visits and adventures with Christopher Robin become less frequent as he gets older. When Christopher Robin leaves for college, Pooh Bear, Piglet, and the other animal friends are left all alone with no food. The pain of abandonment mixed with desperation causes them to revert back to their more animalistic qualities to survive. Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet essentially become a bear and a wild boar running amuck in a world that no longer seems to be full of friendship, wonders, and possibilities.

After Christopher meets and falls in love with a girl, he decides to take her back to the woods to introduce her to his childhood friends. He fails to realize that they have already turned savage at this point. Will they recognize him and turn back into cuddly creatures again? It’s doubtful. Honestly, it’s probably in his best interest that Piglet and Pooh don’t remember his careless betrayal and abandonment.

In addition to Christopher Robin and his new fiancée returning to the woods, a group of college-aged women rent out an isolated cabin in the woods as well. After being sent into a murderous rage at the sight of Christopher Robin, Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet set their sights on these easy targets. They terrorize the women in true slasher movie style, picking them off one at a time. Will one of the protagonists find a way to put these rabid animals down or are the 100 Acre Woods doomed?

Is There a Trailer For Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?

Yes! The official teaser trailer was finally released on August 31, 2022, and it is everything excited fans could ask for. Watch the trailer below!

Filming for this movie wrapped in May and supposedly was shot in just 10 days. After releasing several stills of the footage, the internet response was immediate. Now that we’ve seen the trailer, several viewers have pointed out an exceptionally dark detail. While Christopher Robin and his fiancée are searching for Pooh and Piglet, you can see a makeshift tombstone in the background with “Eeyore R.I.P.” scrawled on it in red. Did he starve to death? Did he succumb to his trademark depressive traits? Or perhaps something more sinister happened to him at the hands of his former friends…

Who's In the Cast of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?

As the debut film for indie filmmaker Rhys Waterfield, the cast is limited. Winnie-the-Pooh will be played by relatively new-to-the-game actor, Craig David Dowsett. Dowsett will also be appearing in the upcoming comedy-horror movie The House That Zombies Built, which is currently filming. Piglet will be played by Chris Cordell. Like his co-star, he is no stranger to this genre, which takes childhood stories and warps them into a twisted horror-comedy. His first feature-length film was The Curse of Humpty Dumpty, followed by Spider in the Attic, which was produced by Rhys Waterfield.

Amber Doig-Thorne, who is co-starring with Craig David Dowsett in The House That Zombies Built, will be the lead scream queen. She is joined by Natasha Tosini (Quarantine Leap), Maria Taylor (Perfectly Frank), Natasha Rose Mills (The Heiress), May Kelly (Graphic Designs), and Danielle Ronald (Curse of Bloody Mary). Christopher Robin will be played by British actor Nikolai Leon. This will be his second film and collaboration with director Rhys Waterfield, following the release of Demonic Christmas Tree. Christopher Robin’s fiancée, Mary, will be played by Paula Coiz (Tooth Fairy: Queen of Pain).

When Is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Coming Out?

The possible release date of October 20, 2022, has been doing the rounds online. However, take that information with a grain of salt because there hasn't been any confirmation on this. The United States release date might include streaming options in conjunction with a theatrical release. There’s also the possibility that Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey might get released straight to a streaming service and skip the box office entirely. We can only hope that the release will be in the next month or so, as the official trailer only says “Coming Soon.”

On a positive note, Waterfield has indicated that he wants to move through post-production as quickly as possible since the first images were released back in May. Based on the timeline since filming was completed, we should definitely get to see the first Winnie-the-Pooh horror film by Halloween.