The internet has been awash with anticipation ever since news broke last year about the imminent release of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, with word of the film quickly going viral due to the paradoxical nature of the caring, cuddly bear and a rampaging murder spree. However, it seems Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios are going to have a surprise hit on their hands, and they're going to ride the crest of the wave as far as they can.

The PR team behind the film has now released the latest look at the film, which shows Pooh and his best friend Piglet turning feral, and hunting down victims in the Hundred Acre Wood. Pooh, of course, is a household name as a beloved character adopted by the Walt Disney Company in the 1960s. His name is synonymous with the House of Mouse, but the rights to the character were lost earlier in 2022 when it entered the public domain.

Created by A.A. Milne, Pooh is the childhood teddy bear of Christopher Robin, and along with his friends — including Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, and Owl — has adventures and constant picnics during the glossy and golden glow of childhood. In this film, however, Christopher Robin has headed off to college. After being abandoned by their best friend, the duo of Pooh and Piglet decide to embrace their inner demons and go hunting — meat hooks and all.

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

The film is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and stars Amber Doig-Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Scott. The official synopsis for the film can be found below.

The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It’s not long before their bloody rampage begins

The initial response to Blood and Honey ranged from enthusiasm to shock and outrage, with many fans concerned at seeing a childhood favorite turned into something less than wholesome. However, controversy creates cash, and the notoriety of the film has created strong word-of-mouth for people keen to see the film. To that end, it currently sits as the second-most anticipated film of 2023 on IMDb.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey will open in theaters on February 15, 2023. Tickets go on sale from January 6. Check out the trailer below.