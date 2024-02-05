The Big Picture Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is a highly anticipated sequel to last year's hit film, with a bigger budget and more detailed prosthetic makeup for the characters.

The sequel promises to be "bigger and badder" than its predecessor, featuring new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count. Pooh and friends will leave the Hundred Acre Wood and take on a quiet community called Ashdown.

Alongside Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin, the sequel will also include Piglet, Owl, and Tigger, and the characters are expected to bring chaos and mayhem. Pooh will have a chainsaw, making the character darker and more disturbing.

The Sequel to last year's Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, isn’t far away now. The surprise hit from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield got fans’ attention and soon became a box office success that guaranteed a big budget sequel. While fans are still waiting for a trailer, Bloody Disgusting has shared a new look at the feature.

The new images give us a good look at Pooh in a close-up shot, which shows the more detailed prosthetic makeup thanks to the expanded budget. The second image sees a bewildered Christopher Robin (Scott Chambers) presumably looking at the bear. While the images do not give away anything about the plot, it certainly previews a taste of all the horrors to come.

While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps, the slasher sequel promises to be a “bigger and badder” affair compared to its predecessor. “The sequel will feature new creature designs, a new cast, and a high death count,” director Frake-Waterfield says. “However, this time Pooh and friends will be leaving the Hundred Acre Wood to take their fight to the quiet community of Ashdown!”

Winnie the Pooh & Friends Will Take Their Rampage Beyond the Hundred Acre Wood in 'Blood and Honey 2’

Along with Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin, the sequel will feature Piglet, Owl, and Tigger. It remains to be seen what mayhem and chaos they conjure this time around. Though Frake-Waterfield, who directs from a screenplay by Matt Leslie, previously revealed that Winnie the Pooh will “certainly have a chainsaw,” making the character all the more darker and disturbing. The cast for the slasher sequel also includes Tallulah Evans, Chambers as Christopher Robin, Ryan Oliva returns as Winnie-the-Pooh, and Peter DeSouza-Feighoney as Young Pooh.

The original feature came out soon after Pooh came into the public domain and has increased the demand for the subgenre Frake-Waterfield has created. As a result, when Steamboat Willie Mickey came into public domain, earlier this year, several horror movies were announced. However, Frake-Waterfield has no plans to just stop with Blood and Honey 2 as numerous movies are in the works with several fan-favorite characters like, Cinderella’s Curse which sees Kelly Rian Sanson as the titular princess on a murderous rampage along with features like Bambi: The Reckoning, and Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare.

No release date has been announced for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2. Meanwhile, you can get more details about the upcoming feature with our guide here and check out the new images below:

