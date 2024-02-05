The Big Picture Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is the sequel to the dark and twisted slasher flick inspired by the children's classic.

This time, the menacing creatures from the Hundred Acre Wood are taking the fight to Christopher Robin's town.

The success of these dark adaptations has filmmakers pushing the boundaries of how far bedtime stories can be twisted into horror films.

The clock is ticking, and it’s almost time to go back to the Hundred Acre Wood and finish what started when Winnie the Pooh began his bloodthirsty quest for vengeance in the 2023 slasher flick, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Today marks the arrival of the first trailer for the sequel film, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, which is said to be “coming soon,” although no release window has been revealed at this time.

Like so many of us, after watching the twisted take on the children’s classic, Christopher Robin (Scott Chambers) is seeking some good old-fashioned talk therapy after the events of the first film. As he works through what can only be described as cataclysmic amounts of trauma, we come to learn that the menacing and sinister creatures of the Hundred Acre Wood are rising from their resting places and preparing to wage a war. This time around, they won’t just wait for Christopher to return to them, but will instead take the fight to his town of Ashdown after he’s spread the word of their existence. With weapons in hand, the creatures we once loved as children come stomping into town, with a few new — yet familiar — faces joining in on the chaos, including Tigger.

Along with Chambers, who steps into the role of Christopher Robin, a part that was previously played by Nikolia Leon, Blood and Honey 2 also stars Eddy Mackenzie (Flux), Marcus Massey (Bunny the Killer Thing), Tallulah Evans (Son of Rambow), Kelly Rian Sanson (Snake Hotel), Simon Callow (The Witcher), Alec Newman (The Boys in the Boat), Nicola Wright (The Mystery of Mr. E), Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (The Pope’s Exorcist), Tade Adebaio, Lewis Santer, and Nichaela Farrell. The project will again be under the directorial eye of Rhys Frake-Waterfield, who has discovered that there’s a killing to be made from turning IP initially made for children into horror films.

The Future of Bedtime-Stories-Turned-Nightmare-Fuel

With Blood and Honey 2 expected to announce a release date sometime soon, and other titles including a dark take on Steamboat Willie and Cinderella in the works, there’s really no cap on how far is too far when it comes to this new genre. Like anything else that goes full steam ahead, there’s bound to be a point where oversaturation and fatigue enter the conversation, but that’s probably why filmmakers are going so overboard with their horror twists now, while fans remain intrigued about just how far the boundaries can be pushed.

Check out the trailer for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, first shared by IGN, below and read up on everything we know about it here in our handy guide.