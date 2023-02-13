Horror fans can soon bring home the nightmarish rendition of the beloved character as Umbrella Entertainment has revealed a look at the exclusive collector's Blu-ray set for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The upcoming blu-ray bundle ships out this April and is now available to pre-order for $55.00.

Alongside the standard Blu-ray, the set also comes with a 16-page illustrated 'kids' book, titled Winnie-The-Pooh Honey is Thicker Than Blood, featuring custom artwork of the horrifying interpretation of the classic character. The set will also feature a custom art slipcase alongside eight exclusive cards and a reversible poster from the film. Outside the various collector's items that come with the set, the Blu-ray will also feature behind-the-scenes bonus content, which includes a director's commentary, bloopers, deleted scenes, fan art, the film's trailer, and a featurette titled "Winnie The Pooh – Violins and Honey."

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film showcases the aftermath of Christopher Robin abandoning Winnie the Pooh and Piglet when he leaves for college. However, as time passes, the two once adorable characters soon become feral and begin a murderous rampage with a thirst for blood. Nikolai Leon stars in the film, with Amber Doig-Thorne, Craig David Dowsett, Maria Taylor, and Natasha Rose Mills.

Image via Jagged Edge Productions

RELATED: 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Director Wants to Develop a Shared Universe With Other Classic Children's Tales

Following the original novel by A. A. Milne becoming public domain, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey took no hesitation to step into the spotlight, drawing attention from audiences due to its violent and horror-themed take on a traditionally innocent character. Despite its divisive response, the film is already building a path for a brand-new horror franchise. According to previous reports, a sequel is already in development, which will be even more violent than the first.

However, the franchise will also be expanding to different stories. As audiences continue to experience the terror at the Hundred Acre Wood, Frake-Waterfield recently revealed that he plans to develop a cinematic horror universe featuring nightmarish renditions of other classic characters from children's stories, such as Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning. With a franchise now unraveling, audiences have much to look forward to as they continue to revisit their favorite childhood characters in the most terrifying way imaginable.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is now playing in select theaters. Fans can pre-order the upcoming collector's set here, the collection will be available in April. Check out the official box set below: