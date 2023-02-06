'Oh, bother,' but not for the creators of the viral micro budget film Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The slasher, which follows the murderous exploits of Winnie and Piglet as they slash through Hundred Acre Wood, has made a killing in its opening weeks in Mexican theaters, amassing nearly a million dollars at the box office, according to an exclusive Hollywood Reporter story This is certainly a good omen for the film's upcoming wider release. The film is set for global release on February 15, 2023.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is a gory take on the beloved children's book series Winnie the Pooh, which originated in 1921. The franchise follows the misadventures of anthropomorphic teddy bear Winnie the Pooh and his ragtag gang of friends, who all live together in the Hundred Acre Woods. They are often visited by Christopher Robin, the little boy whose imagination has animated his various toys. The stories of Winnie the Pooh have entertained children for over a hundred years now.

And the honey-loving yellow bear maintained a squeaky-clean image until 2022 when the property entered public domain. Jumping on this opportunity to expand the bear's horizons, filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield quickly put together the micro budget slasher Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which made waves on the internet last year for its out-of-the-box premise. The film follows Winnie and Piglet on a bloody rampage as they go on a murderous rampage after Christopher Robin "abandons" them when he leaves for college.

The film was made on a paltry $15,000 budget, and it looks like the investment pay paid off. A sequel for the film is already in development. The film comes from the low-budget UK horror banner Jagged Edge Productions. Originally, the film was supposed to have a digital release. However, the film's bizarre concept and viral success online soon gave distributors a reason to bet on the honey (and blood) loving bear.

Originally, the film was set for a global release on February 15, 2023, with Fathom Events planning a one-day release for the film to US theaters. However, its recent success in Mexico's box office, combined with its continued success online, has caused Fathom Events to expand its US launch across 1,500 sites. The film will also see theatrical release in the UK, Japan, Spain, Australia, and New Zealand. The film will also be released in Southern and Central America. Check out the trailer below: