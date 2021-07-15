We never get to choose how we go out. There’s a randomness to our demises that matches the unpredictability of existence itself. As Daryl Worley sang in the tune “Awful Beautiful Life,” “I could die today/or I might live on for years.” The same can be said for mediums of filmmaking, including hand-drawn animation at Walt Disney Animation Studios. After being rescued from a 2003 announcement of the company cutting the artform, hand-drawn animation has been M.I.A. from Disney for ten years now. All focus has shifted to telling stories in computer-animated visuals largely indistinguishable from sister company PIXAR Animation Studios.

Nobody could have predicted that such a prolonged hibernation would occur for the art form at the very studio that revolutionized it back in 1937 with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Nor could anyone, let alone the artists working on it, have imagined that Disney Animation’s 2011 feature, Winnie the Pooh, would be the last hurrah for this medium. But with the benefit of hindsight, that has turned out to be an appropriate swan song for Disney’s forays into the world of hand-drawn animation.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Every Disney Animated Movie Ever Made Ranked from Worst to Best

For starters, Winnie the Pooh, as the title implies, focuses on the denizens of the Hundred-Acre-Wood first created by A.A. Milne. The Disney adaptations of these characters were among the last creations overseen by Walt Disney. One of those early Pooh efforts was the short film Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, which managed to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film at the 41st Academy Awards. It was awarded posthumously to Walt Disney, giving the filmmaker one last Oscar win. How fitting that the characters that helped close out this man’s entertainment career should also be the ones to lead Disney’s time with hand-drawn animation into the sunset.

However, where Winnie the Pooh really excels as a fitting final hand-drawn animated effort from Walt Disney Animation Studios is in its laidback style. Directors Stephen Anderson and Don Hall have not opted to update Pooh for modern moviegoers. On the contrary, the individual stories are all laidback adventures in the Hundred-Acre-Wood, eschewing an emphasis on action or hyperactive gags. As a result, the film not only harkens back to the earliest Pooh shorts but also allows the talents of the animators to be the focus.

Image via Disney

Small pieces of body language and lusciously detailed woodland backgrounds get the spotlight here, not rapid-fire mayhem. A scene depicting Piglet and Rabbit miscommunicating over how to tie a knot, for example, gets so much comedic mileage out of Rabbit’s various frazzled facial expressions rather than fits of chaotic noise. Through embracing a low-key storytelling approach, Winnie the Pooh gave Disney Animation veterans like Eric Goldberg and Bruce W. Smith a chance to show off their gifts for the tiniest details, providing them with an excellent curtain call in the process.

The animators also utilize the versatility of hand-drawn animation to incorporate different visual styles into the musical numbers of Winnie the Pooh. “The Backson Song” is a particularly great example of this facet as Pooh and friends are rendered as scraggly chalkboard doodles as they all talk about the horrible things that the monstrous Backson is capable of. Meanwhile, the ditty “Everything is Hunny” visually reflects Pooh’s ceaseless craving for that sticky treat through an elaborate backdrop. Adorned in a black-and-yellow bodysuit, Pooh harmonizes about his favorite treat against a backdrop of gigantic fountains and honey-coated backup dancers. It’s all more reminiscent of the most elaborate set pieces in classic MGM musicals than anything else.

Image via Disney

It’s hard to imagine the kind of visual flexibility seen in just these two musical numbers alone being possible in the world of computer animation, where rigid consistency and realism tend to be the order of the day. But simply by finding lively ways of executing these musical numbers, Winnie the Pooh crafted an ode to the versatility of hand-drawn animation. A quality previously highlighted in works like Chuck Jones’s Duck Amuck, Winnie the Pooh maintains the loveable personalities of its cuddly characters while imagining new ways to manifest their iconic demeanors.

Oftentimes, Winnie the Pooh feels as much like a showcase for all the wonders inherent in hand-drawn animation as it does a movie centered on the titular silly old bear. Given that it ended up as the last hand-drawn animated feature commissioned by Walt Disney Animation, one would think the film would retroactively take on a melancholy vibe. To be sure, such an ambiance does creep into the film when viewed in 2021, particularly when one contemplates how none of these animators could have possibly imagined that this was the last stand for the medium at this studio.

Image via Disney

RELATED: How 'The Emperor's New Groove' Was Nearly Canceled and Wound Up a Cult Classic

But interestingly, one way Winnie the Pooh functions so well as a finale for hand-drawn animation is in the way it doesn’t feel like a funeral. The film can leave one with breadcrumbs of hope for the future through its ending, which, in a homage to the conclusion of the 1977 film The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, features Pooh and Christopher Robin walking off into the sunset together. Pooh’s stomach growls, he mutters “Oh bother” and Robin chuckles before saying “Silly o’l bear.” Though clearly the ending to this story, it also suggests that these characters will continue to have adventures just as long as Pooh will remain eternally hungry.

It’s a fittingly sweet capper to the film, but it also quietly suggests that this is not the end of the road for hand-drawn animation at Disney Animation. Audiences are meant to leave Winnie the Pooh buzzing over the possibilities of hand-drawn animation as an artform, not mourning its demise. After all, if the stories of Pooh and company can keep going, perhaps this medium will also have a future at this studio.

A decade after Winnie the Pooh’s release, there’s been no indication that Disney Animation will ever return to a medium that has continued to prosper in feature-length efforts from Studio Ghibli and Netflix. However, watching this now ten-year-old animated production, one not only gets reminded of the joys of this artform, but also gets injected with the hope that maybe one day it will make a great return to Walt Disney Animation Studios. Good characters like Winnie the Pooh don’t just go away forever and neither do ways of telling his stories as vibrantly as hand-drawn animation.

KEEP READING: The Best Disney Movies of the 21st Century, So Far

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Does Justice to the Original by Also Being Terrible | Review Like the 1996 movie, the sequel is also a branding exercise, except this time the studio is also getting in on the action.

Read Next

Douglas Laman (43 Articles Published) Douglas Laman is a life-long movie fan, writer and Rotten Tomatoes approved critic whose writing has been published in outlets like The Mary Sue, Fangoria, The Spool, and ScarleTeen. Residing both on the Autism spectrum and in Texas, Doug adores pugs, showtunes, the Wes Anderson movie Fantastic Mr. Fox, and any music by Carly Rae Jepsen. More From Douglas Laman