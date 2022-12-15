The after-effects of copyright expiration on Winnie the Pooh continue with the news that a group of DreamWorks alumni are eying up a big-screen reboot and prequel feature film. Although the funny little bear with a love of 'hunny' is almost universally identified and associated with the Walt Disney Company, the character was originally written and created by A.A. Milne in 1926.

The copyright protection around that character, which Disney held in perpetuity for adaptation purposes, expired in late 2021 and opened the door to a host of re-imaginations of the character. Most notably, a low-budget horror flick by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, entitled Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey became a viral sensation when news of its production went public. That film will see the characters of Pooh and his friend Piglet going on a murderous rampage, having spent too long in the Hundred-Acre Woods and turning feral, with a desire for bloodlust.

A slightly more innocent feature is now being developed by Mike de Seve (Monsters vs. Aliens, Madagascar) who will service as director, and write the film alongside John Reynolds (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show). The Hollywood Reporter notes that the film, which is said to have a similar vibe to the Paddington series, has a planned release date of 2024 and will immediately be followed up a TV series continuation.

“We’re telling the surprising origin story of the ‘silly young bear’ and his friends, when they were still kids, in a way designed to connect with 21st-century kids,” said Reynolds, in a statement, with de Seve adding:

“I think this unsinkable young cub is totally relatable for today’s kids, with his hell-bent craving for honey and his ludicrous schemes to get it. The whole gang is hilarious, and are even more hilarious as kids, we’re finding out.”

The last theatrical release of Winnie-the-Pooh came, naturally, via Disney. A live-action sequel to the classic cartoons, Christopher Robin featured Ewan McGregor in the title role as a now-adult Christopher, who has lost his way as a grown up, with a young family of his own. His childhood friends, Pooh and the gang, must come together to help their friend rediscover the joy in their life, while reflecting on their own lives and relationships with Christopher.

From the sounds of this project, it will be much more in line with Christopher Robin, with a definite emphasis more on the honey, and less on the blood. To see Christopher Robin, and the classic Disney cartoons, head to Disney+. If you need your bloodlust sated, check out the trailer for Blood and Honey down below.