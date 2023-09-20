HBO's series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty follows inexperienced team owner, Dr. Jerry Buss, played by John C. Reilly, as he steers the franchise into its Showtime era with major players like Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. While the series has dramatized certain events and characters, Winning Time still gives audiences a behind-the-scenes look into the controversial events and obstacles that the team faced both on and off the court.

Unfortunately, Winning Time won't be moving forward with a third season, but the series still delivered some noteworthy episodes and top-notch performances from an all-star supporting cast including Jason Segel and Adrien Brody that deserve to be acknowledged. Out of the series' two seasons, these are the 10 highest-rated episodes of Winning Time, according to IMDb!

10 "The Swan"

Season 1, Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

In 1979, businessman, Dr. Buss makes the bold decision to purchase the Los Angeles Lakers and is determined to win an NBA championship in his first year as owner. While the team already has a substantial amount of prime talent, Buss and former Lakers player and head coach, Jerry West (Jason Clarke), pull out all the stops to draft a rising star from Detroit, Michigan, Earvin "Magic" Johnson (Quincy Isaiah).

The series premiere dives right into Buss taking on the role of team owner and Johnson preparing for his rookie year in the NBA, but both quickly learn that talent and charm will only get them so far. The episode also presents the epic rivalry between Johnson and Celtics superstar, Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small), which automatically causes tensions between Buss and the Celtics head coach, Red Auerbach who is brilliantly portrayed by Michael Chiklis.

9 "California Dreaming"

Season 1, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

As the Lakers continue their winning streak, team coaches, Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) and Pat Riley (Adrien Brody) struggle with the immense tension and stress as coach Jack McKinney (Tracy Letts) returns. Meanwhile, Johnson qualifies to play in the All-Star game and has the chance to meet his childhood hero, Julius Irving A.K.A Dr. J, who gives him some insightful advice.

While Johnson and the Lakers are soaring high at number one, the young player's personal life takes an unexpected turn when his girlfriend back in Detroit, Cookie (Tamera Tomakili), informs him that her friend is pregnant with his child. The news is a much-needed wake-up call for Johnson who is obviously in shock but quickly realizes how detrimental his actions can be for not only himself but for others in his life.

8 "Acceptable Loss"

Season 1, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

As the play-offs quickly approach, Buss is struggling with the team's strenuous coaching situation and wants West to make a decision about McKinney while he tries to cope with his mother's failing health. Johnson continues to try and bring Abdul-Jabbar out of his shell and starts to win over the reserved team captain.

In the show's first season, Oscar-winning actress, Sally Field, portrays Buss's spitfire mother, Jessie Buss, who is her son's rock as well as a vital matriarch and fan of the Lakers. With Buss trying to care for his mother and Abdul-Jabbar trying to help a teammate who is struggling with addiction, 'Acceptable Loss' is easily one of the series most dramatic and hard-hitting episodes.

7 "Pieces of a Man"

Season 1, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

The Lakers take on the San Diego Clippers in the season opener while Abdul-Jabbar begins to question his place on the team. Despite the number of wins, McKinney has managed to make an enemy out of Johnson who isn't a fan of the coach's strategic fast break but when McKinney is involved in a serious bicycle accident, Buss and the Lakers find themselves in dire need of a new head coach.

From the beginning, the position of the team's head coach isn't appealing to anyone, but as soon as the Lakers find a solid coach like McKinney and start to win, fate steps in with a different plan. While most episodes have focused on Johnson and Buss, 'Pieces of a Man' gives an in-depth look into Abdul-Jabbar's mindset specifically the MVP's personal conflict regarding his profession and religious beliefs.

6 "Who the F**k is Jack McKinney?"

Season 1, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

While the Lakers head to Palm Springs for training camp, their new coaches, McKinney and Westhead implement a new, groundbreaking method playing that could lead the team to victory. As Buss discovers that he's financially way in over his head, his daughter and future-owner, Jeanie (Hadley Robinson) works on bringing her father's style to the Forum with the Lakers' new cheerleaders.

McKinney's fast break was an innovative method that essentially established the team's new, flashy image and played a major role in the early days of the Lakers' infamous Showtime era. Even though some of the players aren't entirely on board with the coach's unfamiliar way of play, McKinney still proves to be a strong and confident coach who turns out to be the team's saving grace.

5 "Invisible Man"

Season 1, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

With no head coach, Buss takes a major risk and makes Westhead the team's head coach, but the former assistant coach struggles to lead the team without his best friend and mentor. While West tries to convince Buss to hire a different coach, the Lakers hit the road and end up playing in Boston where the Magic Man's rivalry with the Hick from French Lick fiercely ignites in the Celtics' house.

The season one episode, 'Invisible Man' pits Johnson against Bird for the first time in their NBA careers and showcases the players' drastically different way of playing the game. Johnson's upbeat, charismatic personality mixed with Bird's aggressive and cutthroat demeanor sets the stage for a thrilling showdown between the players and the starting point of one of the NBA's greatest rivalries of all time.

4 "Beat L.A."

Season 2, Episode 6

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

With two national championships under the belt, the Lakers head into the 1983 championship with high hopes of winning a third trophy, but their dreams are dashed by the Sixers who defeat them in the finals. While Riley tries to regroup his team, Buss has problems of his own at home involving his new wife, Honey Kaplan who recently discovered that Buss is still legally married to his ex-wife.

After coming so far, the Lakers start to feel defeated after losing the 1983 championship, but they manage to get their heads back in the game the following season which leads them to another crack against the Boston Celtics. The show's second season introduced viewers to one of Buss' former girlfriends and future bride, played Ari Graynor, who some may recognize from her role as Meadow's college roommate, Caitlin Rucker, in the hit series The Sopranos.

3 "What Is and What Should Never Be"

Season 2, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Tensions between the Lakers and the Celtics reach an all-time high as they face off again in the 1984 championship finals. While the Lakers start the series strong, the Celtics resort to playing an aggressive and physical game that throws Johnson and his team completely off. Despite the team's close victory, Boston's mental jousting and their coach's dirty tricks are successful as the Celtics claim another championship.

It's a bit ironic that HBO made the abrupt decision to cancel a series about the Lakers rise to the top on such a somber note for the legendary dynasty. While the writers were able to add in a summary at the end of the events that follow, it still would have been great to see Winning Time go into one final season and end it with the Lakers winning the 1985 championship.

2 "The Hamburger Hamlet"

Season 2, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

The fame and success of the team have gone to Westhead's head but despite his track record, Buss and the others start to notice his obsession with having complete control and say over the team. As Johnson and Westhead begin to clash, Johnson tries to talk to Buss but when he's brushed off by the owner, he makes a public plea that leads to Westhead's downfall and the rise of Riley.

Segel is known for playing goofy, nice guy roles but as Westhead, he gets to expand his range starting as a shy, soft-spoken figure and developing into a major arrogant ass. While most would agree with Buss' decision, it's hard not to feel for Westhead in 'The Hamburger Hamlet' but as tough as it is, Westhead's departure paves the way for Riley who went on to become one of the greatest coaches in the NBA.

1 "Promised Land"

Season 1, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

McKinney finally comes to terms with Buss' decision to let him go and shows his support to Westhead by handing over his notes before the Lakers take on the 76ers in the finals. With an inexperience head coach and two players on the bench, a Lakers championship seems out of reach but after a 4 to 2 series, the Lakers beat the odds and become the 1980 NBA champions.

The season one finale is full of energy and suspense as the Lakers try to make good on Buss' promise of winning the team's seventh championship. Between Jerry West chugging Pepto-Bismol and muttering obscenities throughout the hallways of the Forum to Johnson coming into his own, 'Promised Land' is without a doubt one of Winning Time's funniest and most exciting episodes.

