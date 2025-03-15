The NBA is dominating sports once more, and as we head towards the playoffs, there has never been a better time than now to revisit one of Max's most underrated series that is dedicated to the world of basketball. A gripping and gritty examination of the sport arrived with the excellent, and gone too soon, Max series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. John C. Reilly gives a career-best performance as L.A. Lakers owner Jerry Buss, and it's become buried within the algorithm of more flashy Max series like The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Winning Time focuses on the rise of the Lakers dominant reign in the NBA beginning in the late '70s. It's a treasure trove of little-known facts, including eccentric performances of real-life sports figures and divas, and the famous Buss family. It goes beyond the blood, sweat and tears on the court, and instead goes behind the scenes to tense board meetings and locker rooms full of drama. Just like the players on the court, the cast has an all-star team, like Jason Segel, Gabby Hoffman, and recent Best Actor winner, Adrien Brody. Critically lauded, it was canceled after Season 2, but remains a peak, prestige television drama.

What is 'Winning Time' About?

Reilly stars as the newly minted owner of the L.A. Lakers, Jerry Buss, and they're in desperate need of a win. Based on the non-fiction book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the series is a colorful, bustling period piece that transports audiences to the carefree decade of drugs and excess. Buss and his employees try to brainstorm ways to revive the Lakers, including a scene-stealing Jason Clarke as the basketball icon, Jerry West, in addition to Jason Segel as English teacher turned head coach of the Lakers, Paul Westhead. Quincy Isaiah plays Magic Johnson in his on-screen debut, and is instantly endearing as a wide-eyed teen who becomes the league's biggest star. Solomon Hughes plays Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who attempts to lead the Lakers to victory while drugs, sex, and politics threaten to derail the team.

Reilly Plays Real-Life Laker Icon and Owner, Jerry Buss