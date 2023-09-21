HBO didn’t have to wait for too long after the series finale of Succession to get another great drama series executive produced by Adam McKay. With a similar rapid-fire sense of humor and unique method of chronicling historical events as McKay’s films The Big Short and Vice, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty has been one of the most compelling returning shows of 2023.

The series chronicles the incredible rise of the legendary basketball team that dominated the NBA throughout the 1980s, and provides interesting insights about some pivotal figures in sports history. Here is every main character on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, ranked by likability.

10 Red Auerbach

Michael Chiklis is an actor of incredible range. While he has portrayed compelling protagonists and anti-heroes in past projects such as FX’s The Shield and the early Fantastic Four films, Chiklis has no problem sinking his teeth into the role of the eccentric Celtics owner Red Aurebach in Winning Time.

The series does not cast Auerbach in a particularly empathetic light, as he is often boastful and enjoys teasing Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly) about the Boston team’s series of successive victories. He serves as a fun, albeit slightly over-the-top antagonist within the second season.

9 Jerry West

Jerry West (Jason Clarke) is another giant within the history of sports who is not treated favorably in Winning Time. Although West is depicted as being an integral part of the Lakers’ early years, the series portrays his opinions as contradictory and unneeded as Buss and coaches Paul Westhead (Jason Segal) and Pat Riley (Adrien Brody) determine the team’s future strategies.

Clarke deserves credit for being able to turn West into such a comic oaf; it serves as further proof that he is among the industry’s most underrated character actors.

8 Paul Westhead

Segal is best known for his comedic work in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and The Five Year Engagement, so it was interesting to see him portray a historical figure like this infamous Lakers coach. Westhead is given a compelling arc in the first season, as he struggles to navigate a new strategy for the Lakers when he succeeds to the role of head coach in wake of Jack McKinney’s (Tracy Letts) sudden accident.

However, Westhead’s decisions in season two are seen as brash and egocentric. He refuses to change his strategy, even when Riley provides evidence that their current plan isn’t working.

7 Jerry Buss

Reilly is one of the most talented actors of his generation, as he’s seamlessly able to switch between comedies and dramas. Buss serves as a compelling narrator throughout both seasons of Winning Time, as he finds hilarious ways to explain the historical context of the series and why the Lakers were so successful. The fourth wall breaking that he does makes the series feel unique compared to other sports dramas.

Despite the humor that he provides, Buss is depicted as being ignorant of his family’s emotions. It seems as if victory and accolades are the only things he cares about.

6 Norm Nixon

There’s a certain amount of authenticity that DeVaughn Nixon brings to this legendary NBA player, as Winning Time cast him in the role of his real father, Norm Nixon. Nixon is depicted as being one of the more level-headed players on the Lakers who can deal with the clashing personalities. He suffers no fools who attempt to discredit him.

While he frequently argues with Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) about strategy, the series is relatively balanced in fleshing out both characters’ perspectives. It feels like a genuine disagreement, and not just a clash of oversized egos.

5 Magic Johnson

The ‘80s’ Lakers made a star out of Magic Johnson, and Winning Time has done the same thing for Quincy Isaiah. Isaiah captures the undeterred charisma of the beloved NBA icon with a very charismatic performance that shows why Magic was so integral to the team’s success.

Magic has a larger-than-life quality that goes beyond his skills at the game; he knows how to work the press, and hype up crowds before big matches. The second season has done a good job at showing Magic take responsibility for the mistakes that he made, which cost his teammates during a major game.

4 Claire Rothman

Given how eccentric Reilly’s performance as Buss is, Winning Time needed a supporting character who could give him a sobering look at reality. C’mon C’mon breakout star Gaby Hoffmann does this with her terrific performance as Claire Rothman. Rothman was one of the most undervalued contributors to the history of the Lakers, and it was important for Winning Time to highlight her perspective.

Rothman served as the manager of the Lakers’ home stadium amidst the team’s string of victories. She is depicted as being the practical, logical adult in the room when Buss gets into adolescent arguments with the other team leaders.

3 Pat Riley

Adrien Brody is having an odd late career resurgence popping up on prestige television shows thanks to his scene stealing performances in Succession and Winning Time. Although he depicts Pat Riley as a highly irritable, occasionally ignorant assistant coach to Westhead, Winning Time shows that his strategies end up being beneficial.

Riley comes across as being extremely likable in the second season, as he focuses on winning matches while Westhead does nothing but enjoy the excess of the team’s fame. The fiery speech that Riley delivers during the opening moments of the second season’s premiere "One Ring Don't Make a Dynasty" is an electrifying way to kick off a great episode.

2 Jeanie Buss

One of the more interesting elements of Winning Time is the Buss family dynamic; Jerry sees himself as the patriarch, and dictates that his children should follow the same mindsets that he does. While Jerry’s sons, Johnny (Thomas Mann) and Jimmy (McCabe Slye), seem to do nothing but make ignorant decisions, their father rewards them with additional responsibilities.

This makes his daughter Jeanie (Hadley Robinson) incredibly empathetic. Despite tirelessly working in service of their family’s legacy to create more avenues of success, Jeanie is never seen as an equal within her father’s eyes.

1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is more than just a legendary NBA player. He’s an incredible author, social critic, and activist, and Abdul-Jabbar’s perspective on everything from politics to film has been essential to the fabric of American culture since his retirement from playing professional basketball.

The series treats Abdul-Jabbar with the respect that he deserves, and Solomon Hughes does a great job at capturing the persona of someone whose personality has been documented by the media for over three decades. Winning Time shows how Abdul-Jabbar works to energize his teammates on both a spiritual and emotional level.

