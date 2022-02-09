HBO Max has officially announced the release date of its new sports drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty while also dropping some fresh new character art of the main cast that gives them the perfect 80s basketball vibe. Max Borenstein's crazy '80s-soaked look at the machinations of one of basketball's greatest dynasties on and off the field will make its primetime debut on March 6 at 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and it will be available to stream on the same date on HBO Max.

The new character art sees our main characters lying down and posing on a mock-up of the Lakers mid-court logo in their period-appropriate attire and poses that really define who some characters are. Quincy Isaiah captures a laid-back, fun-loving look for the Lakers' legendary point guard Magic Johnson who'll also get a more serious billing in his upcoming docuseries from Apple TV+. On the other hand, John C. Reilly can't contain the sleaze of Jerry Buss with his poster, reflecting his love of sex and basketball expressed in the show's teaser. We also get a look at some of the cast we haven't seen on screen yet, including Sean Patrick Small's Larry Bird and Delante Desouza's Michael Cooper.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty tells the story of how the 1980s Lakers rose to prominence with their budding star Johnson at the center of it all. The show is based on Jeff Pearlman's book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s and features an ensemble cast starring Isaiah, Reilly, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field.

Borenstein will act as showrunner, writer, executive producer, and co-creator with Adam McKay coming in to direct the pilot and executive produce alongside fellow Hyperobject Industries member Kevin Messick. Jim Hecht joins Borenstein as writer and co-creator and also executive produces with another writer in Rodney Barnes. Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens will also executive produce.

See Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty take the court on HBO and HBO Max on March 6th. Check out the character art below to see the main cast ready for some basketball.

