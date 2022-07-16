Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: The Complete First Season receives a Blu-ray and DVD release on October 4. The Blu-ray version will also include a Digital Copy but for U.S. only. The release will include all 10 episodes and a heavy lineup of bonus features that discuss different aspects of the series with different production team guests. Currently, the digital version of the series can be purchased from all major retailers or streamed on HBO Max.

The series is based on the best-selling book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. The book pulls from over 300 interviews to tell the story of the Lakers from 1980 to 1991. Pearlman covers the 80s excess, the celebrity, and the incredible and unmatchable talents on the team during that era. Nothing is held back as he covers the rivalries, ups and downs, and the Hollywood lifestyles of the team members. The story closes with the end that no one thought would ever come with the notable moment that Magic Johnson lets the public know of his HIV diagnosis.

The series features the acting talents of John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss; Quincy Isaiah as Johnson; Jason Clarke as Jerry West; Adrien Brody as Pat Riley; Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman; Tracy Letts as Jack McKinney; Jason Segel as Paul Westhead; Julianne Nicholson as Cranny McKinney; Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss; DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon; Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; and more.

Adam McKay serves as executive producer and director of the show’s pilot. Kevin Messick from Hyperobject Industries also serves as executive producer, with Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht serving as showrunner, executive producer, writer, and co-creator. Rodney Barnes also serves as executive producer and writer. Other executive producers include Jason Shuman and Scott Stephens.

The drama series follows the Lakers players’ lives, both personal and professional, as they rise to the top of their game and live the high life as one of the best teams in the history of basketball. However, the series has received criticism from some, including Johnson, for the historical inaccuracies. Similar backlash was expressed from other Lakers' team members from that era.

Alongside the story, fans can expect the following bonus features to be included:

Winning Time: Invitation to Set

The Forum: Episodes 1 - 10

Winning Time: Set Tour

Winning Time: Changing the Game

Winning Time: Training Time

Winning Time: The Craft

Rodney Barnes - Writer and Executive

Richard Toyon - Production Designer

Argya Sadan - Set Designer

As for price points of each format version, Blu-ray with Digital Copy (U.S. only) will be $29.98; Blu-ray version only will be $29.99; and the DVD only version will be $24.99.

Lakers fans, especially from the Showtime era, will want to check this one out if they get the chance. Even if its accuracy is up for dispute, it still makes for a great show and a cautionary tale about going too far and having too much of a good thing.

Check out the trailer below: