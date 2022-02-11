Shooting from the three-point line, it looks like HBO is about to sink it with their upcoming series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. With an official trailer finally released today, the teaser comes alongside the news of a commercial for the series set to air during this Sunday’s Super Bowl. Debuting live on the platform, the show will take center court for its premiere on Sunday, March 6th from 9:00 - 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Dropping one episode per week, viewers can also catch every episode on HBO Max.

Based on the Jeff Pearlman book, Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the series will follow the rise of the prominent basketball team during their legendary court takeover of the '80s. Winning Time will center around the men of the Los Angeles Lakers as they deal with their time on the court as well as at home.

Winning Time will include a star-studded cast of talent featuring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field.

Image via HBO

With a colorful display of what life was like in Los Angeles in the 1980s, we get our first peek at the trailer. Focusing on the story of how Jerry Buss (Reilly) came to acquire the iconic basketball team, viewers look on as his business partners and associates try to talk the affluent man out of his bold purchase. Seeing the opportunity to drive up the performance aspect of the basketball business, Buss brings in the talented and charismatic Magic Johnson (Isaiah) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Hughes). These personnel choices, paired with the idea to change the Lakers’ cheerleaders to dancers, only served to boost the team even more. Hoping to gain success in winning as well as the showbiz aspect, the trailer promises a dramatic and comedic look at the basketball team on their way to the top.

Just as stacked as the acting talent for the new series, the production team is also filled with well known names. Adam McKay is directing the show’s pilot with Max Borenstein serving as Winning Time’s showrunner, co-creator, and writer, the latter of the two Borenstein was joined by Jim Hecht. Rodney Barnes also serves as a writer as well as an executive producer alongside McKay, Borenstein, Hecht, Kevin Messick, Jason Shuman, and Scott Stephens.

Check out the official trailer below and get ready to witness Winning Time in all of its glory when it premieres on Sunday, March 6th on HBO.

