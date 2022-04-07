HBO has announced that they have renewed the drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty for a second season.

Winning Time is based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. The series tells the story of the rise of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, chronicling both the personal and professional lives of the players of the team that defined an entire era, and would go on to become one of basketball's most revered and dominant dynasties. The series has been well-received by both audiences and critics in terms of both reviews and ratings. The fifth episode, which aired last Sunday, topped out at a viewership of 1.2 million viewers across platforms on premiere night, a 37% increase from the first episode. The series premiered on March 6 on HBO and HBO Max, and the first season will consist of 10 episodes, with the season finale scheduled to release on May 8.

“It’s been a thrill to bring Winning Time to life with Adam McKay, Max Borenstein, our phenomenal producing team, and this incredible cast," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. "This series not only tells the riveting story of the Lakers’ rise, but is also a look back at a transformative era in basketball, celebrity, and the city of Los Angeles. We can’t wait to see how this team will tell the next chapter of this dynasty.”

The first season of Winning Time: The RIse of the Lakers Dynasty has a stellar cast including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

The series is written by co-creators Jim Hecht and Max Borenstein (who also serves as showrunner) as well as Rodney Barnes. Hecht, Borenstein, and Barnes also serve as executive producers alongside Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens, pilot episode director Kevin Messick, and Adam McKay.

The first 10-episode season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is currently airing on HBO and HBO Max with the final episode set to release on Sunday, May 8. The second season does not yet have a release date or release window.

