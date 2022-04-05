HBO's latest Sunday night special may only have graced the small screen for a handful of episodes, but it has already proven to be another bold and audacious hit for the trailblazing network. While the visual style and experimental editing choices may be a bit distracting for the average viewer, the writing and storytelling prowess of showrunner Max Borenstein truly shines in what has so far been a hilarious and creative take on one of basketball's most famous periods.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty tells the tale of the legendary "Showtime" era of the Los Angeles basketball team, most specifically focusing on team owner Jerry Buss and beloved point guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson. The series takes a stylized glimpse into the various figures who would not only shape the LA Lakers into a champion basketball club but also save the once dying NBA league as a whole.

Winning Time is a massive show with a gigantic cast of characters, very much serving as an ensemble affair that constantly switches focus to the various members of its vast cast. Due to this, it can be easy for even die-hard Laker fans to lose track of whose who, meaning it's even more of a challenge for those who are discovering this crucial part of sports history for the very first time.

Luckily Collider has you covered, with a comprehensive guide to every character guide to the characters of Winning Time as well as the acting talent behind them. We'll avoid spoilers as much as we can, but given that the show is based on true events there may be some minor details given away here and there that may or may not appear in the season.

John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss

Adam McKay and John C. Reilly have had a close working relationship together ever since McKay's pre-Big Short comedy days, with humorous classics like Talladega Nights and Step Brothers. While Winning Time certainly does incorporate humor in its tone, Reilly's performance as the owner of the Lakers makes for more than just simple comic relief.

Jerry Buss had an interesting career long before he bought the Los Angeles basketball team. Buss graduated with a degree in chemistry, but quickly found himself enthralled by real estate and property development, even at one time becoming the owner of the famous Chrysler building. He eventually forfeited ownership of the Chicago landmark to purchase the Lakers, and if that wasn't a risky enough move, he also bought the Los Angles Kings and the Forum Arena. The Lakers are still by far his most famous investment, partially due to how poor the idea of purchase was due to the poor performance of the team at the time.

Casting Buss proved to be a challenge for the Winning Time crew early on in the show's production. Knives Out star Michael Shannon was initially cast but couldn't find himself engaging with the show's constant breaking of the fourth wall. Then, when Reilly was cast, it reportedly completely strained the long friendship between Adam McKay and his long-time partner Will Ferrell, who supposedly wanted the part. Regardless, Reilly so far not only looks the part but also displays that marvelous charisma that the iconic philanthropist was so well known for.

Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson

Most would probably expect that one of the most revered basketball players of all time to be played by an actor of at least close reputation, yet Winning Time made an admirably bold decision by casting a true unknown with Quincy Isaiah. This has so far proved to be a masterstroke of brilliance as Isiah seems like a true star in the making.

Born Earvin Johnson Jr., Magic went pro by joining the Lakers at the exceedingly young age of 20 years old as the number one overall draft pick. Despite his young age, Johnson would become the tallest point guard in NBA history at a whopping six-foot-nine. Whether it was his awesome size or his equally awesome skill at the game of basketball, Johnson tenure with the team featured an impressive five championship wins, skyrocketing the team into the stuff of legends yet again.

Unfortunately, Johnson's career came to a halt after he was diagnosed with HIV, following an impromptu and heartbreaking retirement. Johnson did return to play in the NBA on two separate returns, but it was understandably impossible to top the incredible dynasty that was spawned when he first joined the Lakers.

Tamera Tomakili as Cookie Keely

Cookie Keely is better known today as Cookie Johnson, as she and her husband Magic have been together for an impressive thirty years. Played by Tamera Tomakili, Magic and Cookie had a repeatedly on and off relationship ever since they met in college. Their relationship became a further challenge when Magic was drafted to the Lakers and would have to move miles away from Cookie. Still, they ultimately made it work and were married in 1991. Shortly after, Johnson retired due to his HIV diagnosis, but despite this Cookie has stood by her husband and supported him through every step of their decades-long journey.

Jason Clarke as Jerry West

Zero Dark Thirty star Jason Clarke has thus far delivered a career-best performance as a crucially important player and coach of Lakers' past. Before LeBron James, before Kobe Bryant, and before Magic Johnson, the name that popped into the heads of any hardcore Laker fan as the player to beat all players was Jerry West.

A player so beloved that his silhouette would forever be burned into history as the template for the NBA logo, West was and is a massive part of professional basketball history. West played with the Lakers before the team made the move to the LA area, and joined the team in almost every finals tournament in the NBA despite commonly coming up short against their arch-rivals, the Boston Celtics. After he retired, West still continued in the game by taking on the role of head coach of the team, before eventually becoming a scout and then general manager for the Lakers.

Despite Clarke's incredible performance in the role, Jerry West's portrayal here has come under some criticism from fans, stating that he comes off as far more mean-spirited and full of far more rage than what his colleagues remember. That may very well be the case as Hollywood loves to romanticize true stories, it's still widely known that West was an impeccable perfectionist and took loss and conflict to heart, and the show will probably portray him in a much more positive light as the show progresses.

DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon

Another NBA all-star who seemingly gets a more negative treatment thus far is Norm Nixon, who initially is set up as an antagonistic/bully character in the premiere episode. Much like West, though, it's likely his character will have a redemption arc that shows the basketball player in a more positive sense, with the biggest evidence that Nixon is being played by his own flesh and blood.

DeVaughn Nixon, Norm Nixon's own son, plays the two time NBA champion, and the team's all-star point guard before Magic took center stage. It's easy to imagine that Johnson and Nixon butted heads from time to time given that Nixon was the experienced veteran and Johnson was still a rookie, so it should be quite interesting to see how they're rivalry evolves over the course of the show.

Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman

Thus far, most of the individuals discussed have a more direct involvement in the game of basketball itself, but the venue for the LA Lakers was easily just as important. That's where Claire Rothman comes in, played by Gaby Hoffmann, who some sports entertainment fans may recognize as young Karin Kinsella from Field of Dreams.

Rothman was the general manager for the Forum, the stadium that the Lakers played in before the team moved venues in 1999. The Forum, like the Los Angeles team, had fallen upon somewhat rough times, with the basketball games being the only source of revenue for the stadium. Massive centers like this needed far more diverse shows to fill it during the off-season, such as concerts and other sporting events, and Rothman was the main woman behind some of the more crucial decisions that brought the Forum back into relevancy.

Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss

Hadley Robinson's role in Winning Time has been minor thus far, but the I'm Thinking of Ending Things star will no doubt be a constant presence in the series given that Jeanie Buss would go on to follow in her father's footsteps and own the team, and still own them to this very day.

As you may have guessed, Jeanie is Jerry Buss's daughter, and at a young age, she showed a keen, voracious interest in being her father's right-hand woman. Sure, things may have started out small, working closely with Claire Rothman to come up with ideas for getting more people into the stadium, but her constant dedication to helping her father and improving the team did not go unnoticed, hence why she is now in the position that she's in today. She continues her family's legacy as a sports industry mogul by owning a wide variety of franchises outside of the Lakers themselves.

Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

This is another case of an acting newcomer filling the massive shoes of a sports icon. This time the sneakers are filled by Solomon Hughes, making his acting debut as legendary center and star of Airplane!, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Fans of the NBA legend (as well as fans of Ariplane! with his brilliant introductory scene) will find a lot to love from Hughes's performance, as he has thus far delivered a gripping performance while also replicating his famous physicality. Abdul-Jabbar to this very day is one of the most celebrated players in basketball history, maintaining the record of most points scored with an absolutely staggering 38,318 points. His series of records made him a natural fit as the team's leader, with the other team members constantly looking to him for guidance both off and on the court as their captain.

Sally Field as Jessie Buss

Two-time Academy Award-winner Sally Field adds her infectious charm to the series as Jerry Buss's mother, Jessie Buss.

Jessie Buss was often credited by Jerry Buss as a huge influence on the man her son would ultimately become. Not only was she Jerry's primary parental guardian, but she made his education a major priority to prepare him to not only survive the real world but potentially run it. Years later, even after he became the owner of one of the biggest names in sports, Jerry still turned to his mother as a financial advisor.

Adrien Brody as Pat Riley

Another Oscar-winner playing a crucial role in the adaptation of the Showtime Dynasty is The Pianist star Adrien Brody, playing former NBA all-star and eventual head coach, Pat Riley.

Riley played for the Lakers during the same time as his teammate Jerry West, including their win in the 1972 championship. Years after Riley retired from the game, he still wanted to bring more to the game off the court. He eventually secured a broadcasting gig as a correspondent for his team, but perhaps even he couldn't predict the vital role he would ultimately have on his former team beyond simple reporting.

After Jerry West stepped away from coaching, Jerry Buss was in a mad dash to find a replacement. The resulting saga is one too insane and unpredictable to spoil here, but ultimately the end result was assistant coach Paul Westhead getting promoted to head coach. His pick to assist him? None other than Pat Riley himself, who only a few years later would succeed Westhead for the head coach position and maintain the spot for nearly the entire decade.

Jason Segel as Paul Westhead

As mentioned, Paul Westhead is sure to play a significant role in Winning Time. Portrayed by Jason Segel of How I Met Your Mother fame, Westhead's time with the team may have been relatively brief, but his influence on the Lakers would be felt for many years after.

Paul Westhead only served as assistant coach for a single year in 1979 before his promotion. He was only the head coach for a few years but was never remembered as a horrible playmaker in any sense. After Pat Riley took over in 1981, Westhead has since enjoyed a long-running and diverse coaching career, bouncing around from a wide variety of reputable teams.

Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper

Winning Time, to put it in non-basketball sporting terms, fulfills a hat trick in casting an unknown actor as a Lakers legend, this time with Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper.

Cooper joined the team just before the Showtime era began, and would stay with the team until 1990 as a shooting guard. Much like other Lakers legends before him like Jerry West and Pat Riley, after Cooper's time on the court concluded, he still remained an active part of the game, becoming an assistant coach for LA's team in 1992 and still coaches basketball to this very day.

Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn

It's no secret that behind almost every great sports team, there's almost surely a great sportscaster. The Lakers were blessed with a play-by-play announcer who stayed active for over thirty-five years with Chick Hearn, played by Spencer Garrett.

A legendary broadcaster and a local LA icon, Hearn began his journey with the Lakers in 1965, quickly becoming a beloved fan favorite during his impressive, nearly half a century career. Once he started, Hearn never missed a single game to commentate, racking up a modest record of commentating a grand total of 3,338 games, ending the streak with 2001 for a cardiac bypass surgery before returning to duty shortly after.

Brett Cullen as Bill Sharman

General manager and former coach and player for the Lakers, Bill Sharman is played by Joker star Brett Cullen.

Sharman has been portrayed as more of a minor character in Winning Time thus far, but his importance to the building of the Showtime era cannot be understated. Sharman was there for every step of the process, finding both players and assisting in the tumultuous hunt to find a new coach. Why he didn't just take over as coach is a bit perplexing, seeing as how Sharman is one of a handful of people to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for both playing and coaching.

Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach

Michael Chiklis, best known for his work on The Shield, is no stranger to playing villainous or antagonistic characters in both film and television. Given that the Boston Celtics were and still are regarded as the biggest rival for the Los Angeles Lakers, it makes perfect sense that former head coach, eventual president, and at the time general manager of the Celtics Red Auerbach would be the closest thing the series has to a main antagonist.

Auerbach even looked like a character straight out of a mobster movie, with his bald head and near-constant cigar in his hand repeatedly exuding power and confidence wherever he went. His approach to trading and acquiring new players also wasn't too dissimilar to that of a charismatic, intimidating mob boss, with his ruthless and aggressive strategy being what ultimately led to the Celtics signing Larry Bird.

Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird

In many ways, Larry Bird (played by Sean Patrick Small who also replaced actor/comedian Bo Burnham) was the mirror version of Magic Johnson. Both were drafted at the same time and were predicted as the rookies to watch, and they each happened to wind up on teams that had been bitter rivals for the longest time.

Bird was fondly remembered by basketball fans and peers as an extremely well-rounded player, able to adapt to various styles of play and perform various duties on both offense and defense. Bird also shares a history with Johnson ever since his team beat Johnson's during their college years, so the two's rivalry began before they each went pro. While these descriptions of both Bird and Auerbach aren't necessarily indicative of who they are as people, from the Lakers' perspective, these were the undisputed villains of their story.

Carina Conti as Paula Abdul

What does pop star icon and former American Idol judge Paula Abdul have to do with the Showtime era of the Los Angeles Lakers? Surprisingly quite a lot.

One of the many major developments of the Showtime dynasty was the introduction of the Laker Girls, a cheerleading pep squad that was created with the intention of boosting fan morale. The squad wasn't just a team of inexperienced groupies however, far from it in fact. They were a professional dance team that became highly reputable over the years for their talent, and to put it bluntly, sex appeal, and many other sports teams soon followed suit by creating their own pep squads.

A young Paula Abdul eventually became one of those Laker Girls, eventually becoming the head choreographer for the group which then led to her being discovered by the Jacksons. It's unknown how significant Carina Conti's portrayal of the star will be in the show, but it seems likely to be at least somewhat given how important the Laker Girls really were to the era.

Max E. Williams as Jack Nicholson

If a soon-to-be internationally acclaimed pop star appearing in the show wasn't enough, how about a younger yet still universally recognized multi-Academy Award-winning Jack Nicholson?

Yes, the star of such massive films including The Shining and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is well known as a die-hard Lakers fan. He's held court-side seats ever since the early 1970s and has rarely missed a game, even getting into several fights and arguments with both players and officials as if he were actually a coach himself. His enthusiasm and love for the team has even earned Nicholson the status as the team's unofficial mascot, and hopefully Max E. Williams will do the larger than life's star infectious personality some justice.

