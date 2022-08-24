Today, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty shared the exciting news via their Twitter account that Season 2 is officially in production. Cheesing and looking pumped to be back in the game, the candid photo reveals the cast and crew preparing to shoot a scene. With COVID-19 precautions still taking over the sets of Hollywood, face masks can be seen on members of the filming crew while the acting team is in full costume, ready to roll.

After a successful first season on HBO, news of the show’s renewal came back in April. The announcement arrived as a shock to no one, as the series received positive reviews from both audiences and critics alike. While it was a slam dunk with viewers, the on-screen telling didn’t quite shoot and score with its subject matter. Following its premiere, both Lakers alumnus Jerry West and Magic Johnson spoke out about how they felt they were depicted inaccurately. The animosity went so far that West asked HBO to backtrack on their representation of him, with Johnson creating his own telling of his life with the upcoming docuseries, They Call Me Magic, which will air on Apple TV+.

The first season of the series was based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s by Jeff Pearlman. Viewers watched as the basketball team rose through the ranks from zeroes to heroes during the decade that would solidify their names in the annals of hoop-shooting history. Along with the team’s backstory, the series also follows the personal lives of the players, both on and off the court.

While we don’t know what storyline the second season will follow, we can expect that the Jim Hecht and Max Borenstein co-created and written series will continue to follow the all-stars' rise to the top. The first season boasted a star-studded call sheet including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field. While we don’t know who will return to the next season, we can expect to see a lot more of the same.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Season 2, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.