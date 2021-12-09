HBO Max has released a teaser for their upcoming show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, directed by Adam McKay (Don't Look Up, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy). The trailer begins with narration from Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), saying that the two things in the world that make him believe in God are sex and basketball, and then announces that he's about to buy the Los Angeles Lakers. The trailer shows them recruiting Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah), who is excited about the position. The teaser then goes on to introduce the rest of the loaded cast, and ends with Jerry and Magic talking about their love for basketball.

Along with Reilly and Isaiah, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty will feature an ensemble cast including newcomer Dr. Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty) as Jerry West, DeVaughn Nixon (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) as his father Norm Nixon, Sally Field (Forrest Gump) as Jessie Buss, Hadley Robinson (Little Women) as Jeanie Buss, Gaby Hoffmann (Transparent) as Claire Rothman, Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as Pat Riley, Jason Segel (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) as Paul Westhead, Tamera Tomakili (Run the World) as Earlitha "Cookie" Kelly, and Rob Morgan (Stranger Things) as Earvin Johnson Sr.

Image via HBO

RELATED: ‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Explores the Aftermath of a Worldwide Pandemic in HBO Max Series

The show will tell the story of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, how they became one of the most revered dynasties in sports, and the rise of Magic Johnson, and is based on the book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s" written by Jeff Pearlman.

The 10 episode series will debut in March of 2022, and will be available on HBO and HBO Max. Check out the trailer for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty below.

Here is the synopsis for Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty:

A fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

Adam McKay Reveals Why He and Will Ferrell Split "It ended not well," says the Don't Look Up director.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email