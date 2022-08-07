No one quite ruled the 80s and 90s like Winona Ryder. The resident cool girl, she brought an awkward charm to her roles that proved irresistible and made her into an instant teen star beginning in the late 80s. Amongst America’s sweethearts like Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow, Ryder brought a grounded, relatable element to every performance by infusing them with a buzzing energy of both light and darkness. Her unique style allowed her to take on difficult roles that oftentimes found her playing misunderstood teens and young women who were ostracized and deemed outcasts amongst society.

As Ryder starred in blockbusters and cult classics throughout the 80s and 90s, she received two Academy Award nominations and quickly became the Hollywood “it” girl. Her career then took an abrupt turn in the early 2000s as she stepped away from acting due to personal reasons and wasn’t active for several years. She then made her grand re-entrance with the mega-hit Netflix series Stranger Things, an 80s set period piece that involves monsters and aliens running around in a small Indiana town baked in nostalgia. Perfectly cast as a nervous, headstrong single mother, Ryder proved to be once again the perfect leading lady and reminded everyone why she’s one-of-a-kind. Read on to find out about her 10 her most iconic performances and where to stream them.

Beetlejuice was Ryder’s grand entrance into the world of Hollywood heavyweights, and instantly set her apart from the rest of the young ingénues trying to make a name for themselves. Quirky, disinterested, and a little scrappy, Ryder plays Lydia, the angsty teenage daughter of Delia (Catharine O'Hara) and Charles Deets (Jeffrey Jones) as they move into a haunted house whose former dead inhabitants, Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam (Alec Baldwin), attempt to scare them away and reclaim their home. Barbara and Adam enlist the help of the wild and weird Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to help rid their house of the new family, and Lydia quickly catches on that ghosts are living in her new home and becomes a quick ally. Directed by Tim Burton, the duo proved to be a winning combination of strange and darkness, which led them to reunite for the equally beloved 1990 film Edward Scissorhands.

You know you’ve created a timeless role when it becomes one of the annually most popular Halloween costumes in addition to being recreated in a Superbowl commercial decades later. Edward Scissorhands is as weird as it is dreamy, and Ryder’s sweet, empathetic performance serves as the beating heart of the film. Once again teaming up with Tim Burton after Beetlejuice, the duo is a match made in heaven as Ryder plays Kim, a kind-hearted girl in a picture-perfect suburb who meets the reclusive humanoid, Edward. Played by Johnny Depp, his creator died before he could finish assembling his body leaving him scissors for hands, and Kim’s family welcomes him into their home as he’s isolated from the rest of the town. Despite the odds, Kim and Edward begin to fall in love, and it mirrored Depp and Ryder’s real-life romance as they dated for a time in the early 90s which led to Depp’s infamous “Winona Forever” tattoo.

Francis Ford Coppola’s fantastical gothic romance period piece detailing the ill-fated love story between Count Dracula and Mina Harker is dressed to the nines in epic ball gowns, tuxes, and haunted mansions. A creeping and sinister Gary Oldman stars as Dracula opposite an innocent, wide-eyed Ryder as his long-lost soulmate Mina Harker. As he arrives in 19th century London to woo her away, Dracula must compete with the handsome Jonathan Harker, played by Keanu Reeves, and the film unfolds with fantastical monsters and love triangles. Coppola had originally wanted to cast Ryder as Mary Corleone in The Godfather III, but scheduling conflicts got in the way and the pair finally got to work together not long after with a successful outcome. The film won critical acclaim across the board, specifically for its practical special effects as Coppola refused to use any CGI. As critics and audiences still marvel at its visual beauty, Bram Stoker’s Dracula is perhaps most notorious for Reeves' British accent, for which he received lots of criticism for.

Winona Ryder cemented herself as the official cool girl of Hollywood with the high school black comedy cult classic, Heathers. Ryder plays Veronica Sawyer, a cynical high schooler attempting to infiltrate the popular squad where all the girls go by the name of Heather. Fed up with their various cruel tactics, she along with her new loner boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater) plot revenge on ringleader Heather Chandler and accidentally poison her which results in her death. They frame it as a suicide and become a sort of wicked Romeo and Juliet handing out destruction to those who’ve done them wrong, but that doesn't last for long. Veronica soon comes to realize they’re in over their heads as J.D. begins purposefully killing students, and she makes it her mission to bring him down even if she must go to hell to do it

The Age of Innocence (1993)

For her impassioned take on the beloved literary character, Ryder received a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of May Welland in Martin Scorsese’s romance period drama, The Age of Innocence. The film co-stars Daniel Day-Lewis as the affluent lawyer Newland Archer and Michelle Pfeiffer as Countess Ellen Olenska, May’s cousin who comes to 1870s New York City after leaving her volatile husband which inadvertently causes a complicated love triangle. Though Newland is engaged to the younger and naive May, he begins to fall for Ellen and breaks several hearts along the way and Ryder's performance is heartbreaking to watch. An adaptation of the acclaimed, classic novel under the same name written by Edith Wharton, it won the Academy Award for Best Costumes in addition to scoring nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, and Art Direction.

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Girl, interrupted is a very important film within Ryder’s film career as it was a comeback of sorts after having a slump during the mid-nineties. In the wake of playing various supporting roles, Ryder was back in the saddle as the leading lady and served as an executive producer on what she referred to as her passion project. Based upon the 1993 memoir under the same name written by Susanna Kaysen, she plays Kaysen, a woman diagnosed with borderline personality disorder who’s sent to a psychiatric hospital where she lives with other women as they attempt to heal from their various ailments and trauma. The film wound up serving as Angelina Jolie’s breakout role as she slithered across the screen playing the manipulative sociopath Lisa, and she won the Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her performance.

Reality Bites (1994)

Ben Stiller made his directorial debut with the 90s classic rom-com flick Reality Bites. Stiller co-stars in it alongside Ryder and Ethan Hawke, and the film has become yet another Ryder-led cult classic highlighting the best and worst of times during the iconic decade. Ryder portrays 22-year-old videographer Lelaina, and as she and her friends struggle to find out who they are while looking toward the future, she begins to fall in love with her best friend Troy as she enters a relationship with the older Michael (Stiller). Struggling to navigate through her career and love life, she begins filming a documentary called “reality bites” that follows her friends, including Janeane Garofalo and Steve Zahn in two scene-stealing roles as aimless twenty-somethings.

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Stranger Things has proven something about Ryder that not many have keyed into over her long and prosperous career. She can do comedy, and you’d think she’d spent her whole career starring in screwball rom-coms with her quick banter opposite David Harbour accompanied by her expressive faces that involve grimaces and eye rolls. In the raunchy rom-com Mr. Deeds, Ryder’s comedy skills are on full display as she acts as the love interest of Adam Sandler’s character, Longfellow Deeds. Panned by critics and a box office success, Deeds becomes an overnight millionaire after the death of his estranged great uncle and Ryder plays an undercover journalist sent to write an exploitive story about him only to fall in love in the process. A remake of the 1936 film under the same name, it marked one of Ryder’s final roles before she took a long hiatus from acting.

Little Women (1994)

Ryder scored her second Oscar nomination playing the headstrong Jo March in the 1994 film adaptation of Little Women. Directed by Gillian Armstrong, the film co-stars Susan Sarandon, Trini Alvarado, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Christian Bale, and Gabriel Byrne. The film was a critical and commercial success as it follows the four young March sisters and their mother while they pursue love and careers amidst the Civil War in Concord, Massachusetts. Jo is an aspiring writer, and while her sisters dream of finding husbands and starting families, she becomes alienated as she remains true to her dreams. Ryder is center stage throughout Little Women and proves that she is more than capable of being a leading lady within Hollywood and can handle a beloved American classic in stride.

Mermaids (1990)

Cher, Christina Ricci, and Winona Ryder play one wacky, semi-happy family in the quirky family comedy-drama film, Mermaids. Set in the 60s, Ryder portrays Charlotte Flax, and she once again brings her awkward charm to life as a lonesome teenage girl living with her larger-than-life mother, who she refers to as Mrs. Flax (Cher), and her adorable little sister, Kate (Ricci). Mrs. Flax practically has a new boyfriend every week, and once her relationships are over, she packs up her life and moves the family to a new town. While Charlotte carries a disdain for her mother’s habits, her obsession with becoming a nun falters once she starts falling in love with an older man in the newest town they arrive in. Cher, Ryder, and Ricci have irresistible chemistry as an on the rock’s family, and in a full circle moment the film marked fellow 90s grunge icon Ricci’s debut performance, and she'd go on to star in defining films of the decade such as The Adams Family and Sleepy Hallow.