The Big Picture May Welland is a strategic character who plays the game better than her husband, showing intelligence beneath her social composure.

Winona Ryder's performance as May is complex, revealing a character who makes rational choices to survive her less than ideal situation.

The film explores complex themes of femininity, societal expectations, and the double standards placed on women in Gilded Age New York City.

Martin Scorsese may be known for his tendency towards crime thrillers, but he has also dipped his toe into romantic dramas, including 1993's The Age of Innocence. This film, which Scorsese adapted from the Edith Wharton novel of the same name, tells the story of a love triangle between Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis), an aristocrat living in Gilded Age New York City, his fiancée and later wife May Welland (Winona Ryder), and May's cousin, the countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer), who lives apart from her husband and is seeking a divorce. Though each performance is stellar, Ryder's performance as May Welland shines the brightest, and earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Ryder had a challenging role to play in May, who is put in the impossible situation of being expected to maintain social composure while being fully aware that her husband is having an affair and losing his feelings for her. While on the surface, May plays the role of an obedient, oblivious wife, Ryder's performance goes deeper, showing that beneath the smiles and pleasantries, May is an intelligent strategist who takes action to get the life she wants for herself.

The Age of Innocence A tale of nineteenth-century New York high society in which a young lawyer falls in love with a woman separated from her husband, while he is engaged to the woman's cousin. Run Time 139 minutes Director Martin Scorsese Release Date October 1, 1993 Actors Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder

May Welland Knows More Than She Lets on in ‘The Age of Innocence'

In The Age of Innocence, Edith Wharton wrote that Newland “did not want May to have that kind of innocence, that innocence that seals the mind against imagination and the heart against experience.” As Newland gets to know Ellen Olenska, who wears her feelings and intellect on her sleeve and expresses her opinions openly, he begins to fear that May is uninteresting beneath her pleasantries, and that he will be unsatisfied with her quiet complacency. As the narrator says in one scene, "But what if all her calm, her niceness, were just a negation? A curtain dropped in front of an emptiness?" There are parallels between this version of May and Ryder's performance as Mina Harker in Bram Stoker's Dracula, who is seen by the men around her as a beacon of ideal femininity in contrast to her more sexually open friend Lucy.

As it turns out, Newland's fears are unjustified, because May is one of the most intelligent characters, and there is a lot going on behind her smiling face. May makes rational choices in order to survive a situation that has become less than ideal for her. She gives Newland multiple chances to walk out before marrying her. When Newland pushes to speed up their engagement and get married sooner, May asks him, "Is it because you're not certain of feeling the same way about me?" She asks if there is another woman, and says wisely, "I can't have my happiness made out of a wrong to somebody else." May tells Newland to choose the one he truly loves, an act of sacrifice on her part.

Despite May's efforts to open the line of communication, Newland continues to secretly pursue Ellen, and this ultimately leaves May to make her final move. Newland is preparing to tell May that he is going to leave her and follow Ellen around Europe. However, when May reveals that she is pregnant, she says that if he goes to Europe, he will have to take her with him. May has finally given Newland a taste of his own medicine after giving him multiple chances to leave. May's attention to detail and well-planned moves prove that she is not overly innocent and clueless like many assume her to be. In this way, May is similar to Daphne Sullivan in The White Lotus, who refuses to be a victim when she discovers Cameron has cheated on her.

Winona Ryder's May Plays the Game Better Than Her Husband

Winona Ryder teaches a masterclass in restraint as May Welland, the great strategist. Her acting functions on multiple levels; May always wears a demeanor of quiet acceptance and soft smiles that appeal to polite society, but her words often have a biting undercurrent. In one scene, Newland and May walk through a greenhouse together. Newland mentions that he sent flowers to Ellen, and May responds, smiling placidly, "Very right. She didn't mention it at lunch today though," then explains that Ellen did mention flowers from two other men. In this small moment alone, it becomes clear that May knows exactly what is going on, and she is warning Newland not to mess with her.

Her questions also become more vicious as the film goes on. Towards the end, Newland plans a trip to Washington to visit Ellen. May asks him if it is a work trip, with an innocent expression on her face but a knowing glint in her eyes. Later that day, Newland hears that Ellen is coming north, and offers to pick her up from the train station. May asks him quietly how he could meet Ellen at the station and also go to Washington for work on the same day. As Newland fumbles over an excuse about the work trip being cancelled, it is clear that May has won the interaction.

Scorsese also visually adds to the idea that May is the most calculated character throughout the film. In one scene, May walks unassumingly through a line of spectators with her archery bow in hand, then proceeds to shoot a bullseye over and over, while wearing an elegant summer dress. Her calm and tranquil way as she hits the target sets up a wonderful contrast. Ultimately, May makes the most out of her complex, mostly dysfunctional marriage, and The Age of Innocence is all the better for it, because it brings nuance to the romance genre.

Martin Scorsese's 'The Age of Innocence' Can Be Interpreted in Several Ways

The Age of Innocence presents two different versions of femininity. Ellen Olenska is looked down on and shunned by New York society for her outspoken opinions and quick wit. May Welland is the ideal woman by Gilded Age standards with her polite, mild manners and smiles. Both are unhappy. Ultimately, this film examines a cruel double standard placed on women to balance the fine line between freedom and restraint. Ryder's performance also serves as a metaphor for the film's larger themes, where the rich colors and textures and ornate decor stand in sharp contrast to the strict, often cruel behavior of upper class New York society. The elegant costumes cover up the ugly, messy reality, just as May appears all pleasantries, but she is pulling the strings all along. Ultimately, Ryder's performance helps elevate the social satire in The Age of Innocence.

