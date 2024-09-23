Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is host to a stacked main ensemble, with the likes of Willem Dafoe, Michael Keaton, and even Danny DeVito applying their many talents to the sequel. Already, thanks to a sustained period of Box Office dominance, several of the cast have achieved impressive personal milestones, including Jenna Ortega hitting the $500 million mark and Catherine O'Hara surpassing $2 billion domestically. Now, less than three weeks since the movie's September 6 debut, another of its stars has surpassed a major milestone. That star is Winona Ryder, the woman behind Lydia Deetz, who has now overcome the $1 billion mark worldwide as a lead actress. This is no small feat, with Ryder's 35 years of lead actress and lead ensemble member roles leading to this very moment of Box Office immortality.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continues to reign supreme atop the Box Office rankings, now having crossed the $300 million mark globally, made up of $100 million in international ticket sales and over $200 million domestically. Over the most recent weekend, September 20–22, the sequel achieved a staggering $26 million from 4,172 theaters nationwide, considerably outperforming any potential rivals in the financial rankings.

Ryder's Box Office Achievement Feels Like it Was Meant to Be

It seems fitting that the long-awaited Tim Burton-helmed sequel would be the catalyst for Ryder's major achievement, considering the original 1988 movie is considered to be her breakout role. A goth teenager with spades of character, Ryder's performance would become one of the most memorable in an unquestionable Burton classic, paving the way for many a performance like it, including the eventual reprisal of the role this very year.

Ryder has had quite the acclaimed career across several successful decades, and, despite a short absence from acting in the early noughties, has remained a positive presence on screens for many years. Some of her most fondly remembered turns include Veronica in 1988's Heathers, Kim in another Burton classic, Edward Scissorhands, the socialite May Welland in Martin Scorsese's The Age of Innocence, and, in recent memory, as Joyce Byers in Netflix's smash hit sci-fi horror series, Stranger Things. Not just publicly adored, Ryder is also critically acclaimed, having been nominated for his first Academy Award at just 23. In that very same year, Ryder would pick up her greatest achievement in a Golden Globe Award for her role in The Age of Innocence.

Winona Ryder has now achieved over $1 billion at the Box Office as a lead actress. You can catch her in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters right now.

