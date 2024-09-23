Winona Ryder is one of the most beloved actresses whose career has spanned over generations and decades. Appearing in her very first movie at the age of 15, Ryder built a special relationship with her audience as she grew in front of them on the screen. With a career that has spanned almost 40 years, Ryder has appeared in everything from coming-of-age dramas to her iconic performances in cult classics and mainstream blockbusters.

Ryder's career is filled with rewatchable movies. One of the key reasons Ryder’s movies are rewatchable is that Ryder’s performances are both emotionally engaging and timeless, showing her immense talent. In this list, we highlight the most rewatchable Winona Ryder movies, from horror science fiction movies to dark teen movies.

10 'Alien: Resurrection' (1997)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Image via 20th Century Fox

Alien: Resurrection is set 200 years after Alien 3. The movie follows a human-alien clone of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) created from DNA recovered from the alien queen and Ripley before her death. Military scientists use humans as hosts for the aliens, raising several adult Xenomorphs for study. However, the experiment leads to unintended consequences when a group of adult Xenomorphs escape their confinements on a space station. A group of mercenaries, including Annalee Call (Ryder), who deliver humans in stasis for the experiments and scientists must now battle the deadly Xenomorphs.

Alien: Resurrection is not as scary or thrilling as earlier entries in the franchise. It can even be described as silly, and this is exactly what makes it rewatchable. Alien: Resurrection is a bloody and gory, entertaining entry in the Alien franchise. Underneath its fun watching experience and blood and gore, Alien: Resurrection explores themes of ethical dilemmas surrounding cloning, genetic manipulation, and evolution. The use of practical effects instead of CGI is another highlight of the movie, given how scary the Xenomorphs were. A major rewatchability aspect is Alien: Resurrection's contribution to the Alien universe and mythology.

9 'Mermaids' (1990)

Directed by Richard Benjamin

Image via Orion Pictures

Mermaids follows the eccentric single mother, Rachel Flax (Cher), who constantly uproots her two daughters, Charlotte (Ryder) and Kate (Christina Ricci), as they move from town to town in 1960s America. Charlotte, a religiously obsessed teenager, struggles with her coming-of-age feelings and desire for stability, while Kate is a lively, water-loving child. Their latest move to Massachusetts tests their family dynamics when Charlotte becomes infatuated with a 26-year-old local caretaker, Joe (Michael Schoeffling).

The main focus of Mermaids is the dynamic between Rachel and Charlotte, as well as Charlotte's struggle to find her identity, which are as relevant and timeless as any theme can be. The chemistry between Cher and Ryder, as a mother and daughter stuck in a strained relationship filled with angst, is so realistic. The setting in the 1960s also takes audiences on a nostalgic journey to the past. The family's eventual growth and accepting of one another makes Mermaids an ideal movie for multiple viewings.

8 'The Age of Innocence' (1993)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Columbia Pictures

The Age of Innocence follows Newland Archer (Daniel Day-Lewis), a respected lawyer engaged to May Welland (Ryder). However, he becomes enamored with May's cousin, the unconventional Countess Ellen Olenska (Michelle Pfeiffer), who is seeking a divorce from her estranged husband. The New York noble society starts talking immediately after Olenska's arrival to New York from Poland, but Archer pursues her nonetheless.

The Age of Innocence is Martin Scorsese's most underrated movies and one of his most brutal due to its emotional violence and heartbreak. The Age of Innocence transports its audience into 19th-century New York society with visually stunning set designs and costumes. The characters are complex, and they are further enhanced by amazing performances from Day-Lewis, Pfeiffer and Ryder. The story about forbidden love and societal unwritten roles against the background of 19th-century New York noble society makes The Age of Innocence more delightful with every watch.

7 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Columbia Pictures

Bram Stoker's Dracula follows Count Dracula (Gary Oldman), a centuries-old vampire who travels to England in pursuit of Mina Harker (Ryder) upon discovering her resemblance to his lost love. Meanwhile, Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves), Mina’s fiancé, becomes Dracula's prisoner in Transylvania. As Dracula begins seducing Mina, Professor Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins) leads a group, including Jonathan, to stop Dracula's reign of terror.

Bram Stoker's Dracula is an immersive experience with its gothic setting full of striking set designs, and intricate historical costumes. The practical effects also add a visual flair to the movie. Wojciech Kilar's haunting score enhances the movie’s dark, romantic tone and draws viewers into the eerie world of Dracula further. As a classic tale featuring the most iconic vampire of all time and a pretty faithful adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel, Bram Stoker's Dracula is guaranteed to entertain watchers in each viewer.

6 'Girl, Interrupted' (1999)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via Columbia Pictures

Girl, Interrupted follows Susanna Kaysen (Ryder), a young woman sent to a psychiatric hospital in the 1960s after a suicide attempt and being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. In the institution, she befriends a group of troubled patients, including the charismatic but manipulative sociopath Lisa (Angelina Jolie). As Susanna navigates the complex dynamics of the hospital, she struggles with her own mental health and questions the nature of sanity.

Girl, Interrupted is not for everybody, but for its audience, the emotional journey of the movie is worth multiple viewings. While Ryder gives a great performance, Jolie's performance is the star of the movie. The characters are pretty complex, with pretty nuanced personalities and backgrounds. The emotional and psychological depth of the movie leave the audience with thought-provoking questions and insights with each watch.

5 'Little Women' (1994)

Directed by Gillian Armstrong

Image via Columbia Pictures

Little Women follows the lives of the four March sisters, Jo (Ryder), Meg (Trini Alvarado), Beth (Claire Danes), and Amy (Kirsten Dunst, Samantha Mathis), as they grow up during the American Civil War. Under the guidance of their strong-willed mother, Marmee (Susan Sarandon), the sisters navigate love, loss, and personal growth. Jo, an aspiring writer, struggles with societal expectations and her independent nature.

Little Women is a warm coming of age story centered around four sisters with different personalities and ambitions. Despite the story taking place during the American Civil War, the themes of family, sisterhood, love, and personal growth, and the dynamics between the March sisters are timeless. Little Women is a heartwarming and highly emotionally impactful family movie with developed characters that is perfect for rewatching, especially when the weather gets a little bit chilly.

4 'Reality Bites' (1994)

Directed by Ben Stiller

Image via Universal Pictures

Reality Bites follows a group of recent college graduates navigating life, love, and career struggles in the 1990s. Lelaina (Ryder), an aspiring documentary filmmaker, records the lives of her friends: Vickie (Janeane Garofalo), a carefree retail manager; Sammy (Steve Zahn), who’s grappling with his sexuality; and Troy (Ethan Hawke), a cynical slacker who secretly loves Lelaina. As Lelaina struggles between her feelings for Troy and a corporate executive, Michael (Ben Stiller), she faces the challenges of balancing personal aspirations with the pressures of the real world.

Reality Bites takes place in the 1990s, and despite the fashion, lifestyle and music belonging to that decade and era, the struggles of the main characters resonate across generations. Reality Bites is a timeless exploration of post-college life and the uncertainty that comes with entering adulthood. The witty dialogue, sharp humor and insightful observations make Reality Bites an enjoyable watch even with multiple viewings, while the romantic tension between Lelaina, Troy, and Michael adds an engaging layer of drama.

3 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via 20th Century Studios

Edward Scissorhands tells the story of Edward (Johnny Depp), a humanoid created by an inventor who died before giving him real hands, leaving him with scissors for hands. Living alone in a gothic mansion, Edward is discovered by Peg (Dianne Wiest), a kind Avon saleswoman who brings him to her suburban home. Edward's talent for cutting hair and shaping hedges wins him admiration, but his odd appearance and misunderstood nature lead to fear and rejection by the community.

Despite all the fantastical and gothic elements in Edward Scissorhands, the movie in its essence is a romance movie, and one of the best romance movies of the 90s. Edward Scissorhands progresses like a fairy tale as Edward is innocent, misunderstood, and yearning for connection, who finally finds it with Kim (Ryder). The love story between Edward and Kim, and Burton's signature style allow the audience to immerse themselves and enjoy Edward Scissorhands, no matter how much they watch it.

2 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros.

Beetlejuice revolves around Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin), a recently deceased couple who find themselves trapped as ghosts in their former home. When a new family, the Deetzes, moves in and disrupts their peaceful afterlife, the Maitlands seek help from a mischievous and chaotic "bio-exorcist" named Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) to scare the newcomers away. However, Betelgeuse’s unpredictable and dangerous nature spirals out of control, forcing the Maitlands to reconsider their plan and ask for the help of Lydia Deetz (Ryder).

Beetlejuice is an extraordinary example of Burton's visual style with stop-motion visual effects, which easily transformed the movie into a cult classic. The world building in Beetlejuice is quite entertaining, as ghosts struggle with bureaucratic afterlife rules and ghoulish creatures abound, making it one of the best fantasy horror movies, even though the horror is held back. The character of Betelgeuse is also one of the most fun aspects of the movie, with his chaotic and unpredictable personality. Bettlejuice is the perfect annual watch to kick off the spooky season.

1 'Heathers' (1988)

Directed by Michael Lehmann

Image via New World Pictures

Heathers follows Veronica Sawyer (Ryder), a high school student who is part of a popular clique led by three girls named Heather. Veronica grows tired of their cruelty and falls for the rebellious J.D. (Christian Slater). Together, they accidentally kill the leader of the Heathers, Heather Chandler, and stage it as a suicide. This sparks a series of murders disguised as suicides, as J.D. becomes increasingly unhinged. As the death toll rises, Veronica realizes J.D.'s dangerous nature and must stop him before he executes his deadly plan to blow up the school.

Heathers is one of the wildest teen movies given its very unique and intense premise. Since its release, Heathers has inspired darkly comedic high school movies. Ryder and Slater give amazing performances and their chemistry enhances the captivating yet disturbing dynamic between Veronica and J.D. Heathers pushed all the boundaries that exist for teen movies, which is why it remains fresh, entertaining and relevant all those years later and after multiple watches.