Winona Ryder is making a return to indie filmmaking with her newest project. Deadline reports that the Beetlejuice star is set to headline The Cow, an indie thriller from director Eli Horowitz in his feature film debut. Horowitz is best known as the co-creator of Amazon’s anthology series Homecoming, based on the podcast of the same name.

Ryder joins an already stacked cast of actors, including Dermot Mulroney, Brianne Tju, John Gallagher Jr., and Owen Teague, in the thriller co-written by Horowitz and Matthew Derby. While production just recently wrapped on the film, plot details are still being held tightly under wraps — though, with a title like The Cow, we can only assume it’ll be just as off-the-wall as something like Homecoming.

Image via Focus Features.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things 4' Heads Back to Filming — Cryptic Set Photo Shared

No release date has been announced for the thriller, though we do know the film is being produced by BoulderLight Pictures and the Singapore-based production company mm2 Asia. The companies previously teamed up to produce the horror film The Vigil, as well as this year’s Wild Indian, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The film is produced by Raphael Margules, Tracy Rosenblum, and JD Lifshitz for BoulderLight Pictures, with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment and Russ Posternak of Post Film, and Anthony Eu of mm2.

“The Cow is a landmark film for mm2 Asia, and we are thrilled that we get to do it with this cast,” Eu said in a statement. “We could not ask for a better lineup. BoulderLight Pictures have been amazing partners and we look forward to continue working with them in the future.”

Despite a lack of a release date, we may well get to see Ryder on screen in The Cow before she returns as Joyce Byers in Season 4 of Stranger Things, which isn’t due out on Netflix until sometime next year. While longtime fans wait for Ryder's return to the big screen, they can catch up on her recent work with HBO’s limited series, The Plot Against America.

KEEP READING: The Best Thrillers on Netflix Right Now (September 2021)

Share Share Tweet Email

'Star Wars: Visions' Introduces the Villains of the Anime Anthology Disney+ Show The entire series will be streaming on Disney+ on September 22.

Read Next