The upcoming Batman Unburied podcast found its Bruce Wayne in Winston Duke, the star who played Black Panther’s frenemy M'Baku in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The podcast, scripted by The Dark Knight trilogy screenwriter David S. Goyer, will also star Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs as the voice of Bruce Wayne’s faithful butler Alfred.

Duke’s and Isaacs’ casting is the first news we got from Batman Unburied ever since the project was first announced back in 2020. The podcast is set to explore the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology, with iconic villains expected to make an appearance. According to the logline released by Spotify, the upcoming podcast will also feature an original villain named The Harvester, a serial killer who will test Bruce Wayne’s mental endurance.

Batman Unburied is the first podcast project born from a partnership between DC and Spotify. There’s still no release date for the podcast, but the cast announcement is an excellent signal that the production of Batman Unburied is gaining traction, and it shouldn’t be long before we get to listen to Batman’s newest adventure. Directed by Alex Kemp, Batman Unburied is executive produced by Goyer, Keith Levine, and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four; Liz Gateley and Elena Blekhter for Spotify; and Peter Girardi and Shaleen Desai for Blue Ribbon Content.

Duke broke out as M’Baku on 2018’s Black Panther, showing up as the character for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Duke also starred in Jordan Peele’s Us. Isaacs played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, but his career in voice acting already includes DC’s animated film Justice League: Gods and Monsters, in which he voiced Lex Luthor.

While Spotify already announced Batman Unburied as a single season, the streaming platform gave no details concerning the number of episodes or duration of each episode. We also don’t know how the podcast will be released — if the whole season will be available at once or with episodes dropped every week. As more details for Batman Unburied emerge, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

Here’s Spotify’s logline for Batman Unburied.

When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman.

