The Fall Guy has added Winston Duke to its cast. He's the latest addition to the high-profile cast of the Ryan Gosling-led stuntman action film. The Hollywood Reporter also revealed Duke's role in the upcoming Universal film. He will play the best friend of the titular over-the-hill stuntman (Gosling), who gets drawn into a mystery on the set of his latest movie when the star he's doubling (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), who he has a complicated history with, disappears.

Previously-cast Emily Blunt will star as a prosthetic makeup artist and old flame of Gosling's stuntman, while breakout Everything Everywhere All At Once star Stephanie Hsu will play Taylor-Johnson's assistant. Directing is David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train). The film is an adaptation of the TV series The Fall Guy, which ran for five seasons between 1981 and 1986; it starred Lee Majors, fresh off The Six Million Dollar Man, as Colt Seavers, a Hollywood stuntman who moonlit as a bounty hunter. The movie does not seem to retain the bounty-hunting aspect of the series, focusing instead on a mystery plot.

The towering Winston Duke seized the public's attention in 2018's Black Panther, playing Jabari tribe leader M'Baku, a charismatic rival of T'Challa's; he reprised the fan-favorite character in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and is set to return to the role in next week's hotly-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He also starred in Jordan Peele's horror thriller Us alongside his Black Panther co-star Lupita Nyong'o, alongside an ensemble cast in the metaphysical fantasy Nine Days, and with Mark Wahlberg in the Peter Berg action comedy Spenser Confidential. He also voiced Batman in Spotify's Batman Unburied podcast. He is next set to star as political activist Marcus Garvey in Marked Man for Amazon Studios.

Image via Universal Pictures

Writing the script is Drew Pearce (Iron Man 3, Hotel Artemis, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw). Leitch and his production partner and wife, Kelly McCormick, will produce for their production company, 87North; Gosling will also produce, as will Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady. Pearce will executive produce alongside Geoff Shaevitz. Universal's Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly and Director of Development Tony Ducret will oversee the film for Universal.

Production on The Fall Guy began this week in Australia. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.