Winston Duke Talks ‘Spenser Confidential’ and Filming with 40 Dogs

With director Peter Berg’s Spenser Confidential now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Winston Duke for an exclusive interview. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Spenser Confidential is inspired by Robert B. Parker’s Wonderland, which is a novel by Ace Atkins that uses Parker’s famed character. The film is an action-comedy in which Spenser (Mark Wahlberg), an ex-cop, gets out of prison and decides to leave Boston for good. But when two of Spenser’s former colleagues turn up murdered, he recruits a no-nonsense fighter named Hawk (Duke) and his foul-mouthed ex-girlfriend Cissy (Iliza Shlesinger) to help him investigate and bring the culprits to justice. The movie also stars Alan Arkin as Spenser’s old boxing coach, Bokeem Woodbine, Post Malone, Marc Maron, and Colleen Camp.

During the interview, Duke talked about what surprised him about working with Berg and Wahlberg, what he did on his first day of filming, what will he always remembered about filming Spenser Confidential, if he’s in Black Panther 2, what can he tell people about Nine Days (it premiered at Sundance to a lot of positive buzz), and more.

Check out what Duke had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the trailer.



Winston Duke:

What surprised him about working with Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg?

What does he like to shoot on the first day and what was his first day of filming on this film?

Is he in Black Panther 2?

What can he tease about Nine Days which premiered at Sundance?

When will the Nine Days trailer be released?

What’s a day or two he’ll always remember from filming Spenser Confidential?

