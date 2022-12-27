The Big Picture Winter is the perfect setting for horror films with its bleak and desolate aesthetic, as seen in movies like Let The Right One In and 30 Days Of Night.

The frozen tundra poses its own unique dangers in survival horror like The Grey and The Terror, where characters face hypothermia, frostbite, and extreme isolation.

Being snowed in can be a terrifying situation, as shown in classics like The Shining and Misery, where characters are trapped with someone dangerous and their most obvious forms of escape are taken away.

When people think about horror, their mind immediately goes to the fall. Not that anyone would blame them, it's the season of Halloween, after all. The leaves begin to die and fall off trees in rich shades of brown and orange, it's much more prone to dark and stormy nights, especially when it gets darker earlier. There's a beauty and terror associated with every season, especially as we experience more and more inclement weather, and natural disasters like hurricanes and brush fires, the world can be a scary place at any time of the year.

If we're talking about horror cinema, which we are, the same can be true. There's a horror film for every season — with all four distinct tones, styles and moods being taken full advantage of to either juxtapose or compliment a scary story. Summer has the beach-side blood and guts of The Lost Boys and Jaws. Autumn has appropriately festive features like Halloween and Trick 'r Treat. Spring is a little harder to find films for specifically, but there is the twisted May Day of The Wicker Man, and of course 2004's Spring. But the real season of scares, the one where the mood of the season fits perfectly with the horror genre, is the time most associated with the wholesome joy of the holidays, Christmas lights, and New Years celebrations. If you're looking for something chilling, then look to the chilliest season of the year: Winter.

While Christmas Is Merry And Bright, Winter Sets a Gloomy Tone

Image via Magnet

Take away the ornaments of festive cheer that comes from the season, and what do you have? Long, dark nights, thick blankets of snow, and bitter cold, even if you're in a part of the world where it doesn't snow. Winter is very bleak on its own. Aesthetically, there's not a lot of color, the skies are gloomy, and it can make for a very desolate horror movie. Scandinavian horror films, from the various countries that practically kiss the Arctic like Norway, Finland, and Sweden, arguably all of Northern Europe, know better than many how cold and dark things can get.

The film that best takes advantage of the 18 hours of night that can come from a Swedish winter is the 2008 Tomas Alfredson film Let The Right One In. The 2011 film 30 Days Of Night runs with the same concept: Vampires will thrive in places where things get darker, longer, quicker, lacking a sun even when it's daytime. Let The Right One In takes this in a different, more beautiful direction, a dark romance between a childish vampire and a human boy. The film can make your room feel colder, even when indoors the colors are coolly muted, it's quiet and moody, which makes it the epitome of both the beauty and the terror of sub-zero temperatures, leaning heavily on the beauty, for even the murders are really quite gorgeous.

A Frozen Wasteland Can Be the Scariest Monster of All

Image via AMC

I've written before about how nature is the scariest monster you're likely to face. While you may fear the things that come after you, if you happen to be stranded in the middle of nowhere, what's more likely to put you in danger is being stranded. This is the crux of survival horror, that base fear of being thrown into a situation that you must endure but are in no way prepared for.

The frozen tundra is a terrible situation to be in, the physical annoyances of cold weather are taken to the extreme. Hypothermia and frostbite, on top of the regular dangers of a survival horror like starvation and deadly animals. This is where we see films like The Grey and TV shows like Season 1 of AMC's The Terror. Whether a plane crashes in the middle of the Alaskan wilderness being chased down by hungry wolves, or on a 19th-century Arctic expedition that gets beset with ice, it's freezing, and our heroes are stuck. Rather than things going up from rock bottom, what makes these frozen survival horrors terrifying is that things deteriorate further from the initial crash, leaving most of our survivors dead, or their fates unknown.

In The Terror especially, more than the thing the characters hope is a polar bear, it is the horror of real human suffering. It includes the true history of how ill-prepared the HMS Terror and Erebus were for the journey, exposing the fleet to scurvy, botulism, and lead poisoning, but also how the intense cabin fever all the crewmates must have felt under an incredibly rigid naval hierarchy descended into paranoia and madness.

Being Stuck Inside Can Be Scarier Than Being Stranded in the Snow

You don't have to be in a survival horror film to dread the idea of being snowed in. The icy equivalent to the dark and stormy night is far more likely to hold severe dangers if one attempts to escape by car; rain can be waited out, but snow can be impenetrable for days after a blizzard, and that's not even mentioning black ice. Drive safe, everyone. So even if it is within the comfort of a house, or a hotel, the danger isn't always in where you're trapped but who you're trapped with.

Tension can really rise when you're stuck inside your own house, something we've all had our fill of these past couple of years. Being stuck with just yourself and your own mind is bad enough for your mental health, but being snowed in can turn into a life-or-death situation when stuck with someone dangerous.

Stephen King wrote the original novels for two of the best examples of this: The Shining, directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1980, and Misery, directed by Rob Reiner in 1990. The roads are snowed over, your car has already suffered the effects, and even though you're somewhere with all the comforts of home, and your needs met, you're either stuck with an overzealous fan-girl or an alcoholic husband and father who has fallen under the influence of supernatural forces. Your most obvious forms of escape have been taken from you, and you are left with two options: Kill or be killed, with your opponent having the upper hand.

Survival movies aren't always horrors because through ingenuity and perseverance, one may be able to triumph over the elements. Misery and The Shining are true staples in the horror genre because, while you may not be suffering the effects of deep-freezing, but being snowed in with someone who threatens your life can be even worse.

'The Thing' Is the Perfect Winter Horror Film

So far we have covered Winter as mise-en-scène that gives a film a dreary and colorless look, as a frozen landscape that can be a terrifying natural force, and as a weather condition that can leave people stuck together with nowhere else to go. To conclude, let's talk about the film that most masterfully combines all three elements to be one of the greatest horror films of all time, and the best example of why this is the most frightening time of the year.

John Carpenter's The Thing was released in 1982 and stars Kurt Russell and Keith David, two of a crew of researchers in Antarctica who accidentally come across a deadly, shape-shifting alien. As the creature takes them out one by one, the team's distrust and paranoia of each other becomes an even bigger threat. This film is applauded a lot for its amazing monster design and practical effects, and a story that inspires and terrifies to this day, but I want to point out the excellent choice and use of the Antarctic setting.

Blood and fire stand out in the snow, MacReady's rugged beard ends up covered in icicles, and the physical effects of people freezing as their means of calling for help are cut off. The mental effects of being not only stuck with a monster, but increasingly hostile colleagues builds and builds to an uncertain, hopeless ending. A sterile, bleak backdrop, a struggle to stave off frostbite, and being isolated with someone, or something that seeks to do you harm.

The Thing is the perfect horror film to watch this winter, and while horror films about the holidays specifically may be a mixed bag in terms of quality, there's enough horror to keep you feeling frosty if you look at the big, ice-capped picture. Remember to stay safe and warm this winter, everyone.

The Thing is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video