The Big Picture Winter House Season 3 will bring together Bravolebrities from different shows for a drama-filled two-week vacation in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Familiar faces from Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, and Family Karma will join the cast for this wild winter getaway.

The trailer hints at love connections, feuds, and a classic social experiment, promising an entertaining season for reality TV fans. Premiering on October 24.

Expect a number of Bravolebrities gracing your television screens soon, as the third season of Winter House will arrive with familiar and new faces in a season sure to be full of "flurry of drama." A spin-off to the 2017 reality series Summer House, where a group of friends spends a summer getaway to remember, Winter House (which premiered in 2021) follows the same format, though set in various cold, snowy areas. With the success of its first two seasons, Bravo — for the first time ever — will be bringing stars from its different shows under one roof for a two-week vacation to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Now, to give viewers a look at what to expect from Season 3, the trailer promises a wild season ahead, with characters from Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, and Family Karma joining the winter getaway.

A Season Packed With Bravolebrities

The trailer teases the return of Summer House alums Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, who were both main cast members in Seasons 1 and 2, with their co-star Danielle Olivera joining them for Season 3. After his appearance in Season 2, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz joins the vacation, which is considered to be "a much-needed escape" after a number of situations have put him in stressful situations, one of which is being involved in one of the reality scene's biggest cheating scandals yet.

Kory Keefer, who appeared in the show's previous season, will also be returning. Rounding out the cast are Brian Benni (Family Karma), Jordan Emanuel (Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard), and Bravo newcomer Casey Craig, with Below Deck alums Alex Propson (Sailing Yacht), Katie Flood (Mediterranean), and Malia White (Mediterranean) also crashing the party. Season 3 will also feature visits from previous seasons' stars Jason Cameron and Sam Feher, as well as Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn, Rhylee Gerber, and Aesha Scott.

Despite other Winter House main cast members not returning for the third season, the trailer indicates it will be full of the moments a reality TV consumer is looking for. The show, as Cooke put it, is shaping up to be "a classic social experiment." On the other hand, Schwartz is seen in the trailer forming a connection with Flood, though the former feels it's "weird" to "hook up with someone named Katie," which is also his ex-wife's (Katie Maloney) first name. He said in the trailer, "This is the universe f-cking with me. It’s a good joke."

Apart from Schwartz and Flood's love connection, both White and Emanuel seem to be gaining interest in Cooke, although he is unofficially dating Feher. But he appears to be not closing his doors for other possible connections, as he confirmed himself that they "haven't made it exclusive." Feher, moreover, seems to be not happy with what's brewing between Cooke and White.

Will there be feuds between the cast members, considering the chaos already shown in the trailer? That will only be answered once Winter House Season 3 premieres on Bravo on October 24. It will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day. Check out a teaser trailer below of what's to come.