The Big Picture Winter House, a spin-off of Summer House, has successfully utilized the popularity of one franchise to boost interest in another.

Both shows follow drama and personality clashes that occur when Bravo divas are placed in shared vacation spaces. Romances, scandals, and themed nights are common occurrences.

The format of these share house franchises entertains viewers despite which cast is present.

Winter House got its start on Bravo as a seasonal counterpart to its sister show, Summer House. The main cast is often shared between the series, with married couple Kyle Cook and Amanda Batula anchoring the vacation-shared house and its rotating group of friends. Summer House itself started as a spin-off that was first featured in a fifth-season episode of network favorite Vanderpump Rules. This crossover episode features Vanderpump alum Stassi Schroeder as she introduces her Los Angeles friends to the summer share house hosted in Mantauk by her friends, the twins Ashley Wirkus and Lauren Wirkus. Bravo has been shrewdly utilizing the popularity of one franchise to drive interest toward another in this way ever since. It seems to be a formula that works.

Winter House also shares many features with another successful vacation event series that brings different Bravolebrities together, the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls' Trip franchise. Winter House can brag about its younger, more rambunctious crowd of party seekers on their series, while the Housewives tend to prefer a dinner party at a swank restaurant over a late-night pizza binge in the kitchen after clubbing. Just as the Housewives prefer swankier accommodations, they typically have production companies booking more exotic destinations than Stowe, Vermont, and Steamboat Springs, Colorado. However, the Ex-Wives Club housewives stuck at Blue Stone Manor with Dorinda Medley might have cause to interject. A comparison of each vacation event series offers insight into how the share house format entertains viewers season after season, regardless of which cast comes to stay.

Old Friends, New Drama Is Key to 'Winter House' and 'Ultimate Girls' Trip'

Regardless of the destination, taking any of the Bravo divas out of their natural habitat and placing them in a new shared environment guarantees drama and personality clashes. A staple in both franchises is the initial "choosing of the rooms." How this decision is handled often sets the tone for the vacation itself. Some insist on having the best options for themselves - an inevitable host of reasons why each cast member thinks that they deserve the primary suite, the room with the view, the largest closet, etc. These initial moments of petty squabbling often let the viewers know who is here with mellow vacation intentions, and who is here to stir up trouble.

A new group of individuals from different franchises mixing for the first time on both Winter House and Girls' Trip also means the audience gets to watch the introductions. They "meet" their favorites again as everyone greets each other and sizes up their new costars in their shared vacation space. Flashbacks provided by cheeky editors allow viewers to catch up on past conflict, providing much-needed context for where the cast are situated currently in their respective messes.

Vacation Romances and Scandals Thrive on 'Winter House'

Summer House and Winter House have seen the beginning of romances that eventually stood the test of time, like Kyle and Amanda. Winter House also gave viewers a surprise when Paige Desorbo and Craig Conover made it official in season two, despite her extreme chemistry with season one cast member Andrea Denver. Also, let's just take a moment to thank Bravo for introducing us all to Andrea and his abdominal muscles. Now that Paige and Craig have been together for more than a year, the internet (and Craig) wants to push them towards marriage. Watching the couple grow together in their long-distance relationship throughout Winter House, Summer House, and now Southern Charm has made them one of the more endearing Bravo romances to unfold in recent years. While it is adorable to watch Craig dote about Paige and fantasize about their future together, her stalwart refusal to get married and insistence that they take their time before their vows suggests she can keep this "will they/won't they" going for seasons to come. With season three of Winter House there are hints that similar romances could bloom, especially with self-professed hopeless romantic Brian Benni. The Family Karma alum has been searching for his wifey for a while now, and this season cast mates Jordon Emanuel or Casey Craig both seem to have the potential to turn into something more than friends.

There have also been some classic share-house romances that went down in complete flames. Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll caused minor waves of drama in the first season of Winter House before their friendly flirtation fizzled when he switched his attentions to Ciara Miller. Ciara and Austen are another great example of a vacation romance that never went anywhere but regret. Their extensive mess took two seasons to wrap up. Another dashed romance was the season two surprise flirtation between florist Rachel Clark and model Jason Cameron. Viewers had hope that their vacation fling might pick back up when they returned to New York. But shortly after their return to city life, Rachel confirmed the two remained simply friends, while Jason quickly moved on to Girls' Trip and Real Housewives of Potomac star, Gizelle Bryant. It would seem that Bravolebrities really take their crossover event series to heart. With season three currently under way, it is difficult to say if any of the blossoming romances are also bound for the flame heap, but the rebound fling between Danielle Olivera and Alex Propson could be heading in that direction. Especially if his recent whispered conversations with housemate Jordan are anything to go by.

With Girls' Trip, the drama usually evolves just by bringing the different personalities together from a variety of Housewives histories. Occasionally, however, "romantic" impulses can also be to blame for the dramatic moments on these vacations too. Alum from Real Housewives of Beverley Hills Brandi Glanville caused a production scandal on the yet-to-air second Ex-Wives Club season when she allegedly kissed costar Caroline Manzo from Real Housewives of New Jersey, seemingly without Manzo's consent. Brandi was also the source of the production's headache during the first season of Ex-Wives Club when the ladies were confined to Blue Stone Manor. She and Phaedra Parks from Real Housewives of Atlanta, and now Married To Medicine, apparently did not want the festivities to end when producers had hired a professional dancer to perform a striptease for the women. Once the performer left the manor, the wives got their butler dancing to keep the party atmosphere going, and their subsequent behavior made him uncomfortable enough to sue the network.

Shady Games and Themed Nights Keep the Show Going

Activities and shady games are another staple of both share-house franchises. Ostensibly, these games allow viewers to get to know the vacationers and are meant to bring the cast together. However, the results often fall short of unity and harmony. The activities planned by the Housewives usually highlight their extravagant wealth, or their fitness routine, or somehow tie-in to a promotional event for one of their burgeoning business endeavors. While the activities often try to keep it cute, they usually switch gears to shady sooner rather than later. Cast members will either refuse to participate in a game proposed by a wife they are on the outs with, or worse, they will somehow steal focus by bringing up unsettled issues with someone else entirely. At dinners that are lacking in the drama department, wives will sometimes pull out a "card game" that has conversation prompts designed to directly reference some ongoing conflict in the group. Alert viewers can't help but notice how conducive the questions in these games often are to stirring up drama, just as the psychics that the network will occasionally hire to liven up a dinner party seem suspiciously well-prepared for their readings.

With their snowy environment, the Winter House gang gets to show off their youthful energy in activities like ice-tubing, snow-shoeing, or boarding and skiing. Although the Salt Lake City housewives could probably give even Kyle Cook a run for his money on the snowy slopes. The cast can cozy up on ice-inspired dates, while the group arranges breathtaking activities with gorgeous winter wonder-landscapes. And if all else fails, Luke Gulbranson will tap a maple tree while building an ice shelter for everyone.

A staple of both franchises is that the cast are often encouraged to sponsor an event or activity for the group on specific days during their vacation. That can look quite wholesome, like a Bailey Barbeque in Turks and Caicos, or an authentic Indian meal prepared in Steamboat Springs. But typically, these events look something more like Winter Housers "gone wild" with themed party nights to the tune of "Spring Break," or "High School," or Pirates." One thing that is guaranteed is that some vacationers in the shared house will party, others will feud, and viewers will always be entertained.

Winter House season three is currently airing on Bravo. Past seasons of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls' Trip are available to stream on Peacock.

