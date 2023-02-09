Additional cast members for ITVX’s The Winter King have been revealed as filming on the new series wraps up. Jordan Alexandra, Steven Elder, and Andrew Gower will join Iain de Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, and Nathaniel Martello-White in the upcoming Arthurian-based drama series.

As first reported by Deadline, filming on the new Arthurian Legend Drama has officially wrapped up, with new cast members revealed. Production took place in the United Kingdom and it has since been revealed that Alexandra, who is best known for her roles as Linnea in the film Surprised by Oxford and Gaby in the television series Mammals, plays leading lady Guinevere in the new production. She stars alongside Elder (The King, Lost), who portrays Bishop Bedwin, described as the “deeply kind and affable Bishop of Dumnonia” and Gower (You, Outlander), who plays “Bishop Bedwin’s fanatical novice, who holds great sway over the Christians of Britain,” Sansum.

With the wrapping up of production, additional cast members were also revealed. Aneirin Hughes (Dream Horse, EastEnders) will star in the series as Gorfydd, “the ruthless leader of Powys, a traditional enemy of Dumnonia” whilst Emily John (My Policeman) will portray Ceinwyn, “the sought-after princess of Powys.” Joining them are Tatjana Nardone (Devils) as “wild pagan and warrior, and rebellious lover to Gundleus” Ladwys, Ken Nwosu (Killing Eve) as Sagramor, “a fearsome warrior who is Arthur’s friend and brother in arms,” and Billy Postlethwaite (Chernobyl) as Cadwys, “a shrewd and wily warrior-king with a dedicated tribe.”

The new cast join previously-announced cast members, including de Caestecker, who stars in the series as protagonist Arthur Pendragon. Marsan portrays High King Uther, James plays Nimue, and Martello-White portrays Merlin.

The Winter King is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend. The new adaptation is based on the fictional trilogy series The Warlord Chronicles by Bernard Cornwell, the first book of which was released in 1996. The adaptation will largely follow the novel’s premise, which focuses on Arthur Pendragon’s journey from an outcast to a legendary warrior and leader in 5th-century Britain. The story is told through the eyes of one of his followers, with elements of the classic Arthurian legends threaded throughout the tale. The adaptation was first announced in April last year, with Bad Wolf (in association with One Big Picture and distribution by Sony Pictures Television) and ITVX (as overseen by Head of Drama, Polly Hill). Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore, who both adapted the book, serve as executive producers, along with Toby Leslie, Julie Gardner, Lachlan MacKinnon, Sherry Marsh, Shelley Browning, Kenneth Browning, and director Otto Bathurst. Catrin Lewis Defis serves as producer.

The Winter King does not have an official release date yet. In the meantime, check out Alexandra in the official trailer for Mammals: