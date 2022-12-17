As the holiday season grows nearer and nearer, so does the well-deserved and cozy feeling of winter break. While there may be quite a bit of holiday or winter-season-themed films, the series tend to fly under the radar. Many of Netflix’s shows have that winter theme that really sets the mood for a cozy evening.

RELATED: 10 Cozy Winter Films to Watch this Festive Season, From 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' to 'Home Alone'

While the winter theme is not always the most popular among TV watchers during the often nippy and cold months, since summer weather is most desired, here are a few standout TV series on Netflix with a winter theme.

'Dash & Lily'

Dash & Lily is a Netflix rom-com series starring Austin Abrams and Midori Francis as the titular characters, respectively. The series is a Christmas-themed romance and follows the pessimistic Dash and optimistic Lily as they develop feeling for each other after trading messages and dares in a notebook around different locations in New York City.

The series features everything fans looking for a winter-themed series could ask for: snow, presents, and cozy love! Additionally, Christmas in New York City is truly a gorgeous sight.

'Young Royals'

Image via Netflix

Young Royals is a Netflix series that has recently taken the world by storm and is one of the few successful LGBTQ+ series that fans adore. The series, set in wintery Sweden, follows the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden as he is sent to a boarding school where he meets and falls in love with another student named Simon.

RELATED: 'Young Royals' Needs a Season 3 Because of These Unanswered Questions

The drama is clearly in the air (as well as people’s breath) as Wilhelm’s secret is outed, and he must deal with the responsibilities of being a royal. The series is a great winter binge for anyone looking for a gay drama.

'Deadwind'

Deadwind is a Finnish crime drama series available to stream on Netflix. The show follows a detective and widow with two children named Sofia Karppi as she investigates her first case, a murder. The series is intense and takes tons of twists and turns as she progresses in solving the murder.

Deadwind also has some stunning snowy landscapes (present in the Finnish geography) that are perfect for the icy cold winter break. Any crime drama fans who are looking for something truly chilling should consider watching Deadwind.

'Spinning Out'

Spinning Out is a Netflix drama series set right on the ice! The series follows a woman named Kat Baker, who is a young ice skater who suffers a serious injury. After she chooses to restart her career as a pairs skater, she also struggles to hide her family’s secret history of mental illness.

She and her new partner, Justin, must deal with a tough hand that was dealt to them in terms of competition, financial status, and more. Spinning Out is a perfect winter show for fans of ice skating and Winter Olympic sports.

'Sense8' holiday special

Sense8 is a science-fiction drama series produced by Netflix. The show spans two seasons and features a multinational ensemble cast. A highlight of this show is its Christmas special in Season 2. Sense8 follows eight strangers from completely different parts of the world who discover that they are “sensates,” humans who are emotionally and mentally linked with each other.

RELATED: 10 Mystery Sci-fi Shows To Watch After ‘1899’

"Happy F------ New Year" is a two-hour holiday special that opens season 2. The short-lived cult series is definitely worth the watch for fans of a good sci-fi; it was created by the creators of The Matrixfranchise.

'Our Planet: Frozen Worlds'

Our Planet: Frozen Worlds is an episode of a nature documentary series that is available to stream on Netflix. The series is narrated by David Attenborough and addresses issues of conservation and humans’ impact on the environment. The “Frozen Worlds” episode focuses on Gentoo penguins and the wildlife in the Antarctic, Arctic, Russian far east, and South of Gerogia.

They also cover wandering albatrosses in South Georgia, leopard seals, southern elephant seals, and more. Our Plant: Frozen Worlds is a wonderful watch for those who want to learn about wildlife and the creatures that live on this planet. Additionally, the show has some wonderful insights into conservation and climate change and should be watched for educational purposes.

'Wynonna Earp'

Wynonna Earp is a supernatural Western horror series based on the comic book series by Beau Smith. Wynonna Earp, the great-great-granddaughter of Wyatt Earp, returns to her hometown of Purgatory, where she battles horrifying reincarnated outlaws known as revenants.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Westerns of the 21st Century

The series features some stunning winter nature, as it is set in the Canadian Rockies. The show is perfect for fans of classic Westerns that want a fresh twist—especially one with a tad of horror.

'Holiday Makeover with Mr. Christmas'

Image via Netflix

Holiday Makeover with Mr. Christmas is a Netflix reality TV series that follows an interior designer named Benjamin Bradley as he and his team of elves work to freshly renovate and decorate some lucky families’ houses for the holiday season. Snow, Santa, and the Christmas spirit are present in each and every episode.

Holiday Makeover with Mr. Christmas is the perfect watch for HGTV fans who love a good makeover show. A Christmas and winter twist doesn’t hurt anybody, and Holiday Makeover with Mr. Christmas makes work so well.

NEXT: 2022-2023 Winter Movie Preview: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ’Ant-Man 3’ and 27 More to Get Excited For