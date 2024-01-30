The Big Picture Winter of the Crow is a Cold War thriller set in 1981 Warsaw, following a British psychiatrist who becomes a hunted fugitive after witnessing a brutal murder by secret police.

The first look of Lesley Manville starring Winter of the Crow has been unveiled. The Cold War thriller is currently filming in Warsaw, Poland, according to Deadline. The feature helmed by Polish director Kasia Adamik is based on a short story by acclaimed author Olga Tokarczuk and is being billed as “the surreal and cinematic world of 1981 Warsaw.”

Set in December of 1981, the feature follows British psychiatry professor Dr. Joan Andrews (Manville), who arrives in the city just when martial law is imposed and overnight shuts down the country. As chaos engulfs the city, Joan armed with her camera witnesses a brutal murder by the secret police and becomes a hunted fugitive on the run for her life. To survive, she is only dependent on her intellect and has a young student as an ally as she navigates the labyrinthine streets of Warsaw desperate to make the last plane out. Compelled by her conscience, she “finds the courage and determination to try and outsmart a totalitarian regime and pursue a path to justice for her new Polish friends.” But will she succeed?

“I vividly remember my first encounter with the celebrated short novel Professor Andrews goes to Warsaw. This story felt intensely personal,” Adamik said in a statement. She has an intimate connection with the material, “As a child, I lived in a satellite city of Warsaw. After emigrating to the West, I would dream of the concrete labyrinth of grey high rises, a weird no man’s land of never-ending, muddy construction sites, reminiscent of Terry Gilliam’s Brazil.” Further teasing, “Now Professor Andrews has found herself in my labyrinth, a dreamlike universe where rules are unknown and absurdity reigns, on the border of the real and phantasmagorical world.”

‘Winter of the Crow’ Encapsulates a Heart-Wrenching Story

Certainly, Winter of the Crow sounds like a gripping Cold War tale that deals with themes of morality, compassion, and bravery. Given the acting prowess of Manville, it’ll be a compelling thriller that sees a woman leading the story which is set in the backdrop of Cold War. Sharing her excitement Gabrielle Stewart, CEO of HanWay, said, “Winter of the Crow feels truly original in that the lead protagonist is an everyday woman who is challenged to step up and make a difference in a unique situation.” Manville stars in the feature alongside Tom Burke, Zofia Wichłacz, and Andrzej Konopka.

No release date has been announced yet for the feature. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.