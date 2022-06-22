Following the critical success of her 2004 feature debut Down to the Bone, in 2011 writer-director Debra Granik found herself at the helm of the Oscar-nominated drama Winter’s Bone. Not only did the film skyrocket Jennifer Lawrence into stardom, it cemented Granik as a master of her craft as she uses the emptiness of the world around her protagonist to build constant tension. The film follows Ree Dolly (Lawrence), a whip-smart teenager who, with a father missing and her mother with severe mental health issues, must spend her days in the rural Ozarks taking care of her two younger siblings. Trouble arises, however, when she learns she must find her father and drag him to trial in order to save her home from being seized by the state. Although the film is a drama, it’s Granik’s use of utterly barren sounds, colors, and camera movements that craft a deeply unsettling sense of fear. These minimalistic sights and sounds result in an unforgettable story that transcends the typical family drama, and rather bends into horror.

RELATED: From 'Don't Look Up' to 'Red Sparrow': 7 Best Jennifer Lawrence Performances, Ranked

Image via Roadside Attractions

The foremost technique that Granik uses to heighten fear is a minimal use of sound design. In collaboration with musician Dickon Hinchliffe who composed the score of the film, when Granik chooses to use music or sound, it’s subtle and often creates tension between characters. In the opening, a gentle folk song, sung without any instruments, plays softly under the opening shots of Ree doing chores and of her younger brother Sonny (Isaiah Stone) and sister Ashlee (Ashlee Thompson) playing in the yard. Moreover, Granik makes the opening eerier by choosing not to let anything else in the background be heard. As the kids play on the trampoline and as Ree hangs up clothes, it’s silent except for the creaking of the springs and the echoing sound of the woman singing. This singular, disembodied voice combined with these sharp, unsettling sounds doesn’t establish Ree’s adolescence as a normal one, but rather a darkly quiet one. Just in the opening few minutes, Granik’s tense, yet minimal use of sound already sets the precedent for the dark reality of her protagonist: Ree has never had a childhood.

Shortly after, when Sheriff Baskin (Garret Dillahunt) arrives at Ree’s house, her world starts to fall out of a steady routine and into darker territory. Baskin arrives to tell Ree that unless she finds her father, her house will be seized, effectively leaving her and the rest of her family homeless. This scene is pivotal, because it’s the first marker of Ree’s journey. Throughout the entire scene, all that is heard are Baskin’s footsteps, and the distant clanging of homemade, decorative bells hanging above the porch. A lesser director might have saturated this scene with music to try to make it scarier, but Granik knew that not using sound at all would create a far more tense moment.

In the scenes that follow, Granik’s use of sound subtly plants the seeds for the subtle emotional manipulation as family around Ree start to turn their back on her. When a neighbor stops by Ree’s house to drop off some food, we quickly find out that she’s not solely there to help Ree, but rather to find out what Ree has said to the police. As the conversation takes a turn, Granik uses a low droning sound, which almost feels like it could be part of the world, to elevate the growing fear in Ree. Similarly, when Ree finds her uncle Teardrop (John Hawkes) at a bar, tension rises when he’s threatened by some men on the street about his brother. Granik integrates a rhythmic beating of a drum heard in the background, which feels like it could be coming from somewhere closeby. The thumping drum continues until he finally grabs a sledgehammer and destroys their car, making for one of the most frightening and unpredictable scenes.

Granik goes even further than this, however. When Ree is confronted by her uncle Teardrop, Granik doesn’t use a single piece of non-diegetic sound, and rather opts for the natural noises around Ree and Teardrop, such as the crunching of the gravel and the soft wind. When the conversation takes a threatening turn and Teardrop offers Ree drugs, the complete and utter lack of sound makes the scene feel unbearably tense. Granik’s distinct choice to use low, minimal sounds, or a complete lack of sound throughout the film create a stark landscape for Ree, further elevating the terror of the reality Ree will soon have to face.

Image via Roadside Attractions

Another key way that Granik and cinematographer Michael McDonough elevate a sense of fear throughout Winter’s Bone is through a minimal use of color and a bleak production design around Ree’s world. While the film is set in the dead of winter, (an already an unfruitful, visually gray season) Granik still frames Ree in such a way that she appears to be overwhelmed and consumed by the darkness around her. When we first see Ree walking through her school, we catch a glimpse of a life she’s interested in. As she watches her friends in the training corps for the army, a gleam in her eye appears. The surrounding colors are far brighter and more saturated. Indeed, this makes the contrast of almost every scene after even more stark, as we come to the realization that Ree has little hope of a normal adolescence left.

In a later scene, when Ree speaks to Teardrop, McDonough lights him to create intensely dark shadows across his face. Combined with these shadows, the only light that remains emphasizes the dirt and grit on his face, making him appear villainous. This further heightens how petrifying Teardrop is to Ree at first, before he eventually becomes an unlikely father figure to her. As the film progresses, and as Ree’s situation worsens, the colors only get progressively darker and more empty, as though any remaining light is slowly being drained from Ree’s world. This is exemplified in the perhaps the most excruciating, terrifying scene, when the women of the local crime boss’s family find Ree and tell her they can take her to her deceased father. Ree comes to the understanding that she must saw off her own father’s hands in order to give them to the police and clear everyone’s name. The entire scene, which takes place on a lake in the middle of the night, is only lit by the moonlight. Everything else is dark blue and nearly pitch black, all color drained from Ree’s world as she sobs in terror. She’s entirely consumed by darkness. After the horrific task is over, she stares at the water with a blank expression on her face. Indeed, there’s almost no sound or light, except for a low hum in the distance. Everything is still and dark, and the complete lack of color throughout the scene creates one of the scariest moments of the film.

Granik doesn’t stop at color and sound design, however – even the camera movements throughout the film are anything but flashy. Every calm, steady shot moves along with Ree and creates an almost fly on the wall feeling, which, as they are matched with dark scenes of Ree involved in dangerous situations, make the film feel all the more disconcerting. When the townspeople start hearing of Ree’s search for her father, a relative involved decides to distract her from the truth, so forces her to get into his car. Unaware of where he’s taking her, Ree asks him “Where are we going?” and he responds with a simple, vague, “Down the road.” As he says this, Granik uses a shot of the empty, gray, winding road ahead of her. The camera remains steady as the road keeps unwinding, creating the effect that she’s on a road to nowhere. The vague, emptiness of this moment makes us feel genuine fear for the next step in Ree’s journey.

Image via Roadside Attractions

Later on, when Ree is first beat up and kidnapped by the family of the local crime boss, she’s completely unconscious. When she wakes up to see the family standing around her bloody and bruised body, Granik and McDonough use a simple, low angle shaky shot to create a blurry effect. The camera moves in and out of focus as Ree tries to get herself out of this potentially fatal situation, and Granik maintains steady movements on the rest of the family as they stare down at Ree. These minimal shots, indeed, feel so realistic that they could be pulled from somebody’s life. In this way, Granik allows audiences to sink into this world, which makes the scene feel even more unsettling.

Using this lack of sound, color, and light parallels the darkness of Ree’s world. Through Granik’s unique minimalist style, she forces audiences to confront the brutal consequences of a system that sustains poverty, and as a result, the story evolves into a horror-film-like experience. However, by the end of the film, there is a glimmer of hope when Ree is finally given the bond money and gets to keep her house. When Teardrop finds Ree and her siblings, he gives them a bright orange baby chick, indicating a new life and thus, a sense of optimism for Ree. In this bittersweet ending, Ree’s little sister Ashlee starts to play the banjo, and in the soft light of the day, Granik returns color and music to Ree’s life as the terror has subsided. It’s a stunning second film from Granik, and it’ll be exciting to see what she brings to the screen next.