Video games and reality TV don't seem like they'd be much of a mix, yet over the years, shows like American Idol, Dancing With the Stars, and even Hell's Kitchen have gotten video game adaptations. Part of that is due to the set-up of these shows: they're competitive by nature, and there are plenty of video game formats that play into that competitive edge. There's also the element of wish fulfillment, as many of us have wished that we could be singing on stage or dancing with our celebrity crush. One reality series has managed to score a whopping eight games, though, and that's Wipeout.

First airing in 2008, Wipeout has its contestants attempting to complete the "world's largest obstacle course," dodging all kinds of giant, inflatable balls and shifting objects while trying to avoid being dunked into water and mud. The wide variety of obstacles in Wipeout have different modes of play that ensure that the show's audience—or regular gamers—will find something to enjoy.

There Are a Wide Variety of Features in the 'Wipeout' Video Games

The first Wipeout game set the stage for future installments by featuring two different modes of play: "Challenge" and "Play The Show". "Challenge" let players complete certain obstacles in a matter of time, while "Play The Show" was exactly what it said on the tin: players would attempt to complete a variety of challenges like they were actually participating in an episode of Wipeout. Perhaps the most interesting feature of all concerns hosts Jill Wagner, John Anderson, and John Henson; in addition to providing commentary, they were also unlockable characters in the game. Activision, who published all the Wipeout games, decided to keep that element constant throughout the various Wipeout games. The best example would be Wipeout: Create & Crash for the Nintendo Wii, where players can actually make their own obstacle courses and let other players try to complete them.

The Wipeout games also had a solid release schedule, usually dropping in between or during the premiere of seasons of Wipeout, meaning that players could get their fill of super-soaked schadenfreude whenever they wanted. But Activision didn't just stop at having Wipeout video games for consoles—it released a Wipeout game for the iOS, allowing fans to continue trying their hand at obstacle courses and even go head-to-head to see who would reign supreme. This strategy worked as the iOS version of Wipeout became one of the top-selling apps in 2012.

The ‘Wipeout’ Video Games Are Far Easier Than the TV Show

There might be a solid reason as to why the Wipeout video games took off, and that's because the actual show is extremely challenging to complete. In addition to dodging the obstacles and navigating constantly-shifting terrain, contestants must do it all under a time limit. Wipeout executive producer, Matt Kunitz, stressed the importance of speed, telling the Pantagraph: "The advice that I give to all contestants is speed and momentum. You really need to use your body's momentum to take you across the course. A lot of people come out here and think they're going to go fast, and then they get to that first obstacle and just look down, think about it and take one step."

The other element of Wipeout is the previously-mentioned schadenfreude. At least one person is guaranteed to "wipeout" on a course, with plenty of slow-motion camera replays that add humiliating detail. Playing the video game version of Wipeout ensures that if someone does "wipeout," it's from the comfort of their house—and they won't be soaking wet or covered in filth afterward. Since the hosts are playable characters in the first game, it was probably satisfying for players to give them (or at least a virtual version of them) a taste of what the Wipeout course throws at you.

‘Wipeout’ Has Been Canceled, Rebooted, and May Be Rebooted Again

While Wipeout enjoyed a fair amount of success in video game circles, its television show counterpart hit more than a few bumps in the road. First off, there was a lawsuit from the Tokyo Broadcasting System, then, ABC decided to cancel the show after its seventh season, due to declining ratings. However, Wipeout recently found a new home on TBS, a network that's no stranger to rescuing canceled shows (see American Dad!). Kunitz—who returned as an executive producer—says that the internet had a major role in getting the Wipeout revival greenlit due to YouTube compilations as well as a steady stream of followers on the official Wipeout Facebook page. "One of the interesting things is that Wipeout left six years ago, but it never left the internet," he told Entertainment Weekly.

The new Wipeout also had a new trio of hosts in John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Camille Kostek, who embraced the chaotic nature of the original Wipeout. Case in point: a special episode was made to promote The Suicide Squad and featured Cena in full Peacemaker gear, which is the exact vibe that Wipeout should be going for. Wipeout might be going through another shakeup soon, as Endemol Shine—the company that produces the series—is considering another reboot. “We have some fun new takes on Wipeout and exploring how you take it past the very great note of someone eating it and falling into water,” CEO Sharon Levy told Variety back in March. “It seems like that can also be in a physical comedy space. There are other avenues to mine for that one.” If Levy is looking for a new angle on Wipeout, perhaps she should consider the video game space, especially with how gaming has changed in the years since the original Wipeout aired.

