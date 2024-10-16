Saturday Night Live changed the foundation of American comedy forever, as many of the breakout stars in the initial few years of the show would go on to star in some of the most acclaimed comedy films of the subsequent decades. Between Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, and Gilda Radner, it’s astounding that Lorne Michaels could get so many talented people in the same room without collapsing under the weight of the behind-the-scenes chaos. One of the biggest standout figures within the initial seasons of Saturday Night Live was John Belushi, whose mix of cantankerous characters, strange musical numbers, and wild physical gags made him an unprecedented force for comedy. Although he sadly passed away in 1982 from a drug overdose, Belushi’s life story was turned into the controversial biopic Wired, which starred Michael Chiklis.

Understandably, the notion of a celebrity biopic about someone like Belushi had come under significant scrutiny, as he had already starred in some of the most popular hit comedies of the era in the aftermath of Saturday Night Live. Animal House effectively invented the “fraternity comedy” formula that films like Old School and Everybody Wants Some!! would utilize for decades, and The Blues Brothers was a hilarious buddy adventure that featured Belushi’s hometown of Chicago in a positive light. While the best biopics can both celebrate a celebrity’s life and probe into their darker aspects, Wired was met with such negative responses that it has never been properly released on streaming or home media.

What Was 'Wired' So Controversial?

Image via Taurus Entertainment

Wired was based on the popular 1984 book of the same name by Bob Woodward, the award-winning investigative journalist that Robert Redford had portrayed in the 1974 thriller All The President’s Men. The book had been marketed as being a “tell-all” story about Belushi’s life, as it dug into his continued issues with drug addiction and anger issues. Although the scandalous nature of the subject material made it an instant bestseller, many of Belushi’s close friends and family publicly spoke about the book, and cited Woodward’s contextualization of events as being grossly inaccurate. Aykroyd openly campaigned against the book and eventual film adaptation, citing them both as being “exploitative” of his real best friend.

Although Woodward had been trying to get the rights to the book sold as soon as it hit shelves in 1984, many studios were nervous about adapting Wired due to the restrictions placed on what they could show on screen. Given that many of the rights to Belushi’s real Saturday Night Live sketches were not available to be depicted due to rights issues, director Larry Pearce had to consistently come up with new material that would seemingly fit within Belushi’s style of comedy; the obvious issue was that there was no one like Belushi, and the film’s attempts to recapture his magic fell completely flat. Although Belushi’s family had also campaigned against the book, Pearce chose to add new elements to his adaptation, including religious imagery that made allusions to the Ingmar Bergman classic The Seventh Seal. While it was admittedly an interesting idea to deal with Belushi’s inner demons, the consensus was that the more arthouse sensibilities of the film were done in poor taste.

'Wired' Was Shadowed With Bad Press

Image via Taurus Entertainment

Wired faced an immediate issue of not being a fully complete depiction of Belushi’s life. While Aykroyd and an unnamed director assumed to be John Landis appear in the film, major figures like Steven Spielberg, Carrie Fisher, Robin Williams, and Robert De Niro who were prominent in Woodward’s book did not appear in the film at all. Few distributors were willing to even look at the film out of fear of the backlash it would receive. Although the film attempted to earn buzz by premiering at the Cannes Film Festival in 1989, the cast and crew were hounded with disparaging questions when they attended the post-screening press conference.

Wired unfortunately did not earn the right to be as controversial as it was, as the reviews by American critics were scathing when it came to both its accuracy and artistic merit. While Roger Ebert admitted that “there was no way to make a good movie out of this material, not yet, when everyone remembers Belushi,” he stated that the film itself was “so stupidly written, so awkwardly directed and acted, that it never gets off the ground." Leonard Maltin cited it as the “film fiasco of the year,” and expressed frustration that it “conveys none of his comic genius in some clumsy Saturday Night Live recreations."

'Wired' Almost Destroyed Michael Chiklis’ Career

Close

Despite the overwhelmingly negative reception to the film, even its most scathing critics seemed to praise what Chiklis had at least attempted to do with his performance; Belushi’s widow even stated that it “was just unfortunate not to have a better script because he himself was fine." Nonetheless, Chiklis admitted to feeling “blackballed” by the industry because of the Wired controversy, and worried that he would never act again. After a decade of giving guest performances on drama shows like Miami Vice and L.A. Law, Chiklis was eventually able to make a comeback when he earned the role of Vic Mackey in the acclaimed FX prestige cop series The Shield, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

Wired has never been released in any home video or streaming markets, as Taurus Entertainment has essentially attempted to ignore that it even exists. There’s been significant trepidation regarding any depiction of Belushi in another biopic. While John Gemberling gave a brief recreation of him in the Netflix biopic A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Matt Wood has a more sizeable role in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night, which tracks the origins of the sketch comedy show’s first episode.

Saturday Night (2024) At 11:30 PM on October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians and writers changed television history. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, captures the chaos and creativity behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of "Saturday Night Live," highlighting the birth of an iconic show​. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Jason Reitman Cast Finn Wolfhard , Willem Dafoe , Dylan O'Brien , J.K. Simmons , Ella Hunt , Rachel Sennott , Matthew Rhys , Lamorne Morris

