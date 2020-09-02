Tye Sheridan Is #StrandedAF in Quibi’s ‘Wireless’ Trailer

Quibi has released the pulse-pounding trailer for Wireless, a survival thriller starring Tye Sheridan. The intense new series you can watch through the Quibi app comes from innovative creators and writers Zach Wechter and Jack Seidman, with Steven Soderbergh serving as an executive producer. So, with a killer team behind Wireless, what’s this show all about?

The Wireless trailer is an anxiety litmus test. We watch as our hero, Andy Braddock (Sheridan), drives along a snowy, rural Colorado highway. He’s en route to a house party where he hopes to rekindle a relationship with his ex. Things are going smoothly for Andy but, in between making calls and frantically checking his social media feeds while not keeping his eyes on the road, he hits a snowbank and is suddenly stranded. As the temperature drops, Andy tries to figure out how he’s going to make it through the night as he desperately calls his friends for help.

In addition to Sheridan, the cast of Wireless includes Lukas Gage, Francesca Reale, Mace Coronel, Sydney Park, Andie MacDowell, and Eric Dane. Accompanying Soderbergh on the executive producer team is Wechter and Seidman (Pickpocket), Michael Sugar, Cathy Konrad (Treeline Film), Danny Sherman (Thruline Entertainment), Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Rodney Ferrell, and Greg Lipstone (Propagate). The producers on Wireless include Christian Heuer (Alpen Pictures), Isabel San Vargas (Propagate), Mike Glasz (Pickpocket), and Matt Pittman (Pickpocket).

Wireless will be released on Quibi on September 14. You can watch the official trailer below. Get more Quibi updates here.

And here’s the official poster and synopsis for Wireless:

On a sparsely traveled road deep in the Colorado mountains, college student Andy Braddock (Tye Sheridan) drives to a New Year’s Eve party to try to rekindle a relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Distracted by his phone, Andy collides with a snowbank and hurtles into a ravine. Wounded and alone, Andy turns to his quickly dying cell for rescue, but help is far from a phone call away… From executive producer Steven Soderbergh comes a survival thriller like no other, as the viewer takes the story into their own hands. Two narratives play out simultaneously: watch horizontally for a cinematic view; twist vertically to experience Andy’s phone as your own, as he fights to stay alive. An immersive experience awaits, powered by Quibi.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.