As Disney celebrates a landmark anniversary, with 2023 marking 100 years since the company's inception, the studio will honor the occasion with the upcoming animated feature Wish, as new character posters from the film have now been released. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the former of which having previously helmed such Disney classics as Tarzan, Pocahonatas, and both Frozen films, while the latter worked on titles such as Moana and Zootopia, Wish sees a young girl team up with a magical force in order to take down a ruthless King.

In the voice cast of the film is Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), who leads the film as leader-in-the-making Asha, alongside Chris Pine (Wonder Woman) as King Magnifico. Also starring is Alan Tudyk (Harley Quinn) as Valentino. A synopsis for the film reads:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an animated musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

The film looks to honor Disney's 100-year history, with its premise being born from the studio's classic "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio. A trailer for the film was first released back in April, which showcased the film's charming blend of 2D and 3D animation, in a nod towards the studio's evolution over its history. Of course, with the film looking to encapsulate the studio's most quintessential elements, no Disney film would be complete without its music. Wish's score was composed by David Metzger while its songs come from Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice. Disney commemorates the landmark anniversary with this year's other new titles which look to the studio's history, such as the recently released The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan & Wendy. The company also just brought 28 newly restored and remastered classic short films to Disney+ for the first time as part of the celebration.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Pixar Is Bringing Three Classics Back to the Big Screen For Disney 100

Who Is Behind Wish?

Following an announcement in January 2021 that Jennifer Lee would be writing a new original film for Disney, it was revealed at last year's D23 Expo Presentation that that film would be Wish. The film's screenplay was co-written by Allison Moore. Produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes, Lee also serves as executive producer.

Wish makes its way into theaters on November 22. You can check out the new character posters, as well as the film's trailer, below: