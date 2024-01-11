The Big Picture Disney's musical Wish will be available for purchase on digital platforms on January 23, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 12.

The home media launch of Wish will include bonus features such as a sing-along version of the film and a short film celebrating Disney's history.

Despite not performing as well as expected at the box office, Wish has grossed $209 million globally.

After a complicated theatrical run for Wish, Disney has announced that their latest musical will be available for purchase on digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, on January 23. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD versions of the movie will be launched on March 12, allowing audiences to enjoy Asha's (Ariana DeBose) journey in the comfort of their homes. The home media launch of Wish will include a collection of bonus features set to explore how Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn's film was made, as well as a short film celebrating a century of Disney magic.

The bonus features of Wish will include a "sing along" version of the film, inviting audiences to join in when the characters perform the songs written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice. Once Upon a Studio, the short film that reunites several major characters from Walt Disney Animation Studio's filmography, will also be included when Wish becomes available for purchase. Viewers will also find a couple of featurettes discussing the rules for magical powers in the world of Wish, as well as a video helping the audience identify the various hidden easter eggs in the movie related to the studio's history.

Wish follows Asha, a young woman who wants to help her mother and grandfather get their wishes back from King Magnifico's (Chris Pine) vault. By becoming the monarch's apprentice, Asha hopes to get what she wants most, but in the process, she discovers that the King only uses his powers for his own benefit. Realizing that Magnifico isn't who he claims to be, she recruits her friends to come up with a plan to stop him before he continues to remove hope from the kingdom of Rosas.

'Wish' Failed to Reach Magic at the Box Office

When Wish premiered in theaters back in November, it wasn't met with the reception the studio expected for their latest musical. The film has grossed $209 million at the global box office with a reported budget of $200 million, without taking into account marketing and distribution costs. The total is a far cry from the box office results Frozen II and Moana obtained a few years ago. Walt Disney Animation Studios seems to be working on safe bets at the box office moving forward, with sequels to both Frozen and Zootopia confirmed to be in development at the studio.

Wish will be available for purchase on digital platforms on January 23. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD versions of the movie will be launched on March 12.

