Editors Note: The following contains spoilers for Wish.

The Big Picture Wish is filled with subtle and not-so-subtle nods to previous Disney films, including visual, storyline, and character references.

The film celebrates Disney's long legacy during its 100th anniversary, with Easter eggs that pay homage to classic Disney movies.

Wish takes the concept of wishing and incorporates it into the story, drawing inspiration from iconic Disney characters who have made wishes in the past, such as Pinocchio and Tiana.

The concept of wishing is well established in the Disney canon, so it's not surprising that the newest film, Wish, is based on that topic. Wish tells the story of young Asha (Ariana DeBose), who discovers King Magnifico (Chris Pine) is stealing the wishes of his people with no intention of granting them. After wishing on a star, Asha stands up to the king, hoping to change things. From Aladdin's wish-granting Genie (Robin Williams) to the Fairy Godmother (Verna Felton) in Cinderella, there is no end to the number of wishes Disney characters have made over the years. And even more specifically, wishing on a star shows up in Pinocchio and The Princess and the Frog, much like Wish.

This topic sets the new film up for many references to old Disney classics, and Wish not only takes that opportunity but goes above and beyond. The creators confirmed that Wish is full of nods to previous films, but not all are easy to find. Subtle connections, like using the same aspect ratio as Sleeping Beauty for the first time since the 1959 film, are hardly noticeable, while others are hard to miss. But it's clear that Wish is made to celebrate Disney's long legacy during the 100th anniversary.

'Wish' Returns to Disney's Storybook Opening

The film begins with a book opening and a bit of narrated background. This is a trend in Disney movies, especially the older ones, with examples like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, The Sword in the Stone, The Jungle Book, and many others.

'Wish's Visual References Other Films

There are many visual references to old films. As Asha approaches the star to make her wish, it's reminiscent of Tiana's (Anika Noni Rose) moment on the balcony before she turns into a frog. A close-up of Magnifico's eyes is much the same as a shot of Ursala (Pat Carroll) in The Little Mermaid. These brief references are nearly imperceptible without a vast knowledge of Disney content, but they are a nice nod to the films that came before.

Asha Has a Familiar Career in 'Wish'

As the film opens, Asha is interviewing to be the apprentice of the sorcerer, Magnifico. In the Disney cannon, one character previously held the position of sorcerer's apprentice: Mickey Mouse. In one segment of Fantasia, Mickey dons the iconic blue sorcerer's cap and tests his powers. Asha striving for the same job as Mickey is a clever reference to the company's most famous character.

'Wish' Returns to a Classic Villain

Many Disney films have taken a less scary approach to the villain, like Hans (Santino Fontana) from Frozen or Encanto's lack of an antagonist. Yet Wish returns to the old days of a powerful baddie reminiscent of the Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) or Maleficent (Eleanor Audley). His motions recall these classic Disney villains, and so does his greedy, power-hungry motivation.

'Wish's Supporting Cast Is Familiar

Asha has several friends who help her in her mission: Dahlia (Jennifer Kumiyama), Gabo (Harvey Guillén), Hal (Niko Vargas), Simon (Evan Peters), Safi (Ramy Youssef), Dario (Jon Rudnitsky), and Bazeema (Della Saba). These seven are clearly based on another group of the same size: the Seven Dwarfs. With the same personalities, color schemes, and even first initials, they represent Doc (Roy Atwell), Grumpy (Pinto Colvig), Happy (Otis Harlan), Sleepy (Pinto Colvig), Sneezy (Billy Gilbert), Dopey (Eddie Collins), and Bashful (Scotty Mattraw) respectively.

Aurora's Dress Appears in 'Wish'

One of Wish's most direct Easter eggs occurs when Magnifico shows Asha the wishes for the first time. As they sing a duet, she glimpses several people's wishes, including one woman who wants to be a dressmaker. In this wish, the dress she makes is very recognizable as Aurora (Mary Costa) wore it in Sleeping Beauty. Though she only has a few different dresses, the good fairies fight over what color to make Aurora's dress throughout the film. She is usually depicted in her pink dress, but Aurora wears the blue version in more of the film, and that is the one that appears in Wish.

'Wish' Reverences 'Beauty and the Beast'

In one scene, Asha can be seen blowing the seeds off a dandelion, much like the memorable image of Belle (Paige O'Hara) in Beauty and the Beast. Though it doesn't work for Asha, this is a form of wishing, so it makes sense to appear in the film as a call back to one of the famed Disney Princesses.

'Wish's Wishing Well

Bringing in yet another wish-fulfillment legend, Asha meets her star in front of a well. But Asha isn't the first Disney character to find a wishing well. Snow White (Adriana Caselotti) sings of her deepest desires in front of a wishing well in Disney's first full-length film. Wish references Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs multiple times, likely because of its significance as the original Disney movie.

'Wish' Has Magical Dust

Like Tinkerbell, Star floats into the story to provide a bit of magic, and both characters do so by sprinkling dust over others. There is one major difference between pixie dust and star dust. While pixie dust gives the ability to fly, star dust is more diverse in its magic, making animals talk, float, and so much more. Yet the reference to Peter Pan is obvious.

One 'Wish' Moment Calls Back Several Films

When Star disperses magic throughout the forest, animals sing and dance, much to Asha's surprise. Yet so many Disney characters before her have befriended woodland creatures. Snow White, Aurora, and Cinderella (Ilene Woods) often sing with their animal friends, some of whom appear in Asha's song. Bluebirds, like Cinderella's friends, can be seen. The creatures pile up to give Asha a dance partner like they do for Aurora. These elements bring back Disney nostalgia in the best way.

Star's Magic Provides Even More References in 'Wish'

As Star performs magic, not only the animals gain the ability to talk, sing, and dance, but so do the plants. While personified vegetation isn't as common in Disney's repertoire, Alice in Wonderland certainly included some talking flowers, like Wish. This is a less obvious reference, as the flowers fit so well with the scene, yet it is impossible to ignore the connection.

'Wish' Isn't Bambi or John's First Appearance

After the musical number, the chorus breaks up, and a deer thanks the bear for not eating him. In this small exchange, both animals are given the names Bambi and John. A deer named Bambi is almost too easy for an Easter egg, as it references Bambi. However, John, not being the title of the movie itself, is a little more subtle, though there is a bear named (Little) John (Phil Harris) in Robin Hood, giving both names a deeper meaning.

'Wish's Hidden Mickey

Disney is well-known for hiding Mickey's shape in their films and theme parks. Though it's not a complete Mickey Mouse, Wish is no different. As Asha, Star, and Valentino (Alan Tudyk) are trapped in the hidden entrance from the kitchen, Star shoots off magic to open the latch. One bolt hits a pen on Magnifico's desk, and it starts writing on its own, drawing the outline of Mickey Mouse. Though the finished drawing is never seen, the intent is clear.

Snow White's Apple Appears in 'Wish'

As Magnifico performs his evil magic, a familiar symbol can be found on his desk. Off to the side sits an apple with a poison skull on it, straight out of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The same shape appears on the Evil Queen's apple as she curses it, hoping to kill Snow White. This apple is one of the most recognizable things in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, so it shouldn't be a surprise that it's back.

Easter Eggs in the Wishes

As Magnifico destroys to gain power, more references to old Disney films appear. While crushing wishes, he recites what they are, including one wish to find the perfect nanny. After describing it, Magnifico proudly announces that he is "popping it," almost directly saying Mary Poppin's name after referencing her story. There is also a wish to fly in which a Peter Pan-like outline can be seen. Later, this wisher returns dressed to look like Peter and using the same name. Queen Amaya (Angelique Cabral) unites him with another citizen who dreams of flying as they intend to build a device together to achieve their dream.

'Wish' Brings Back the Magic Mirror

In yet another reference to Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Magnifico aligns himself with the Evil Queen as he projects his image into mirrors and recites, "Mirror, Mirror on the wall." The egotistical character proclaims himself the most handsome, but this isn't the last time the magic mirror comes up. At the end of the story, Magnifico is trapped inside one, becoming a magic mirror himself.

Asha's Hood in 'Wish' Should Be Familiar

When Asha faces off with Magnifico, she wears a blue hood with a pink bow that looks very much like the dress of Cinderella's fairy godmother. Star giving her a magic wand in the same scene emphasizes this connection. Adding to this reference is Asha's ending as she becomes a wish-granting fairy godmother herself. This brings another form of wish fulfillment to the story while tying in an old classic.

'Wish's Reference to 'Tarzan'

When the trailer was released, fans noticed Asha's friends leaping off a height and soaring down, like Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) jumping from her tower, but the film ties this moment to a different movie. As the swing down, one mimics Tarzan's (Tony Goldwyn) yell, and as Tarzan is always swinging around from vines, the connection works either way.

'Wish' Replaces the Castle Logo with Rosas

In a less specific Easter egg, Wish recreates the company's iconic castle logo after the good guys win. With a view of the entire city of Rosas, Star sets off fireworks and arches over the buildings, like Tink. The fireworks even provide another hidden Mickey! As this logo occurs before every Disney movie in some form, it's not to a single movie, but fans should recognize it all the same.

The Song that Started It All Plays in 'Wish'

Perhaps the reference everyone expected didn't come around until after the credits rolled when Grandpa Sabino (Victor Garber) composes a recognizable song. With the tune of "When You Wish Upon a Star" playing, the film comes to an end. It's a fitting moment as the song from Pinocchio summarizes the plot of the movie. It is also tied to Disney's first example of star wishing. Clearly, the creators of Wish are well-versed in Disney films, and they took great care to honor past films in this new one, celebrating 100 years of magic by the animation company.

