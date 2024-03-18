The Big Picture Wish, featuring Asha's journey to defeat King Magnifico, will enchant audiences on Disney+ starting April 3.

Despite underperforming in theaters, premiering on Disney+ may give Wish a chance to reach a wider audience.

With original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, Wish aims to captivate viewers with Disney magic.

After a disappointing run in theaters, Wish will find a new opportunity to enchant audiences with the journey Asha (Ariana DeBose) went through in order to take down King Magnifico (Chris Pine). Disney+ has announced that the animated movie will become a part of its catalog on April 3, more than four months after its debut on the big screen. Wish will join other titles from Walt Disney Animation Studios on the platform, including Strange World, Encanto and Frozen II. Before Moana 2 sails into theaters later this year, viewers will get another opportunity to check out the latest feature from the studio.

Walt Disney Animation Studios is known for telling stories about young women trying to find their place in the world, but what made Asha's story different from what came before her has to do with how she reacted when she learned that her hero, King Magnifico, was actually a villain. The monarch had the ability to store people's biggest dreams in spheres, taking them away from their owners. But when Asha figured out that King Magnifico was only doing that to become more powerful, she immediately assembled a team of villagers to stop him. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish celebrated a century of Disney magic.

During its theatrical run, Wish only managed to earn around $253 million at the global box office. When considering the movie's reported budget of around $200 million, it's clear that it didn't turn out to be a profitable endeavor for the company. But premiering on Disney+ gives Wish the opportunity to find a new audience, just like Encanto did a couple of years ago. When the musical directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard premiered in theaters, it only earned $256 million. But after it became available for streaming on Disney+, it became a massive hit, with its original songs topping the music charts and the film itself becoming extremely popular on the platform.

Who Wrote the Music of 'Wish'?

Stories such as Moana and Tangled have proven that the magic of Disney's animated films often comes through the songs featured in the movies. And when it was Asha's time in the spotlight, Wish assembled a remarkable creative team for the music heard in the story. Dave Metzger composed the score for the film, while Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice wrote the original songs featured in Asha's story. Time will tell if Wish's debut on Disney+ will breathe new life into the movie, or if audiences would rather wait until Moana 2 premieres in theaters later this year.

Wish will become available for streaming on Disney+ on April 3. You can check out the official announcement below: