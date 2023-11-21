The Big Picture Disney's animated film Wish is a celebration of the studio's history, filled with Easter eggs and references for fans to enjoy.

The post-credits scene in Wish is a heartwarming tearjerker that ties the film's narrative together and is worth the wait.

Despite Disney's challenging year, Wish has the potential to end 2023 on a high note, honoring the studio's animation legacy and providing family entertainment for the holidays.

Disney's new CG-animated feature Wish is an impressively crafted animated event celebrating 100 years of the founding of Walt Disney Animation Studios, which also has an important end-credit scene that no moviegoer will want to miss. Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn have created a charming, lovely story that celebrates Disney's animated history and story hallmarks. It's a film packed with Easter eggs and references that Disney fans, young and old, should enjoy. It also features a fantastic soundtrack backed up by the vocals of Ariana DeBose, who voices the main character Asha, and Chris Pine, who voices the villain, King Magnifico. Without spoiling what the scene is about, if you're a Disney animation fan, you won't want to miss this post-credits scene.

'Wish' Is an Homage to Disney's Animated History

It's not unusual for Disney animated features to have post-credit scenes. The more recent films produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Strange World, Encanto, and Raya and the Last Dragon, have not had any post-credit scenes, however, 2018's Frozen II, did have an end-credits scene. Considering that Wish is an animated centennial celebration of Disney's history, without giving anything away, the post-credits scene is a heartwarming tearjerker that fans of Disney Animation are going to love. The film's narrative perfectly sets up the post-credit scene, and some viewers will likely be able to guess the payoff of the scene.

Based on what happens throughout the film, the post-credit scene also ties the rest of Wish's charming narrative together, so the experience of Wish will not be complete until watching this scene. The good news is that Wish is only 92 minutes long, so moviegoers will not have to wait too long to see the post-credit sequence, which is more than worth the wait. The film's closing credits sequence provides a dazzling trip down memory lane that animation historians and Disney fans will appreciate.

Can Disney End 2023 on a High Note With 'Wish'?

Disney's Wish arrives in theaters as the studio's last major theatrical release of 2023, which has been a very difficult and challenging year for the studio. The usually reliable Marvel Studios didn't have the best year, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania suffering from negative reviews and underperforming at the box office. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fared much better with critics and performed well at the box office. The same cannot be said for The Marvels thus far.

Other big-budget features released by Disney in 2023, such as the theatrical Haunted Mansion reboot and Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, did not manage to break even at the box office due to their incredibly huge budgets. They were not incredibly well-liked by critics either. The live-action release of The Little Mermaid managed about $569 million worldwide but did not perform as well as past Disney live-action adaptations of the studio's animated classics, such as Aladdin, The Lion King, and Beauty & the Beast. Pixar's Elemental, while having the lowest box office opening weekend ever for a Pixar feature, ended up making close to half a billion dollars worldwide while in theaters, so the film did manage to find an audience. Hopefully, that bodes well for Pixar's recovery in returning its films to theaters.

Next year, The Walt Disney Company will be looking to rebound with such releases as Marvel's Deadpool 3, the long-awaited Deadpool sequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Inside Out 2, a sequel to the beloved 2015 Pixar feature, and Mufasa: The Long King, a prequel to the 2019 live-action adaptation of The Lion King. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Animation Studios will be back with a new, currently untitled animated feature that's due out on November 27, 2024. The details of this picture are still unknown, so it will probably be a little while until more details are revealed.

With Disney struggling to find success with so many misses and underperformers throughout the year, expectations are high for Wish to close out the year with a strong finish. However, sometimes it takes a while for animated films to truly catch on. In the case of Disney, Encanto did not do huge business in theaters during the pandemic recovery period. However, once the film hit Disney+, it became a breakout success and incredibly popular on social media platforms like TikTok. Regardless, through its great music and gorgeous visual aesthetic, Disney's Wish honors the studio's vaunted history in animation and provides fun family entertainment for the holiday season.

Wish is in theaters now.

