'Wish Dragon' also stars Constance Wu, and is produced by Jackie Chan.

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have debuted the first trailer for Wish Dragon, which is debuting on the streaming service on June 11.

Wish Dragon follows Din (voiced by Jimmy Wong), who comes across Long (voiced by John Cho), a dragon who will grant Din three wishes. Wish Dragon is the first film written and directed by Chris Appelhans, who previously worked as an illustrator on Coraline, an environment designer on Fantastic Mr. Fox, and as a visual development artist for The Princess and the Frog. In addition to being produced by Aron Warner (Shrek), and Chris Bremble, Wish Dragon is also produced by Jackie Chan.

Wish Dragon marks the second film from Sony Pictures Animation to come to Netflix this year, after The Mitchells vs. the Machines was released last month. Also planned for this year, Sony Pictures Animation has Hotel Transylvania: Transformia, the fourth film in the Adam Sandler-voiced series, and Vivo, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Beyond Wong and Cho, Wish Dragon’s impressive voice cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee, Jimmy O. Yang, Aaron Yoo, Bobby Lee, and Ronnie Chieng.

Wish Dragon comes to Netflix on June 11. Check out the first trailer, synopsis, and poster for the film below.

Here is the synopsis for Wish Dragon:

In Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din's long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life's biggest questions – because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.

