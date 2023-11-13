Be ready to get all your wishes granted as Disney’s Wish makes an early access screening on the coming weekend. The Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine-led feature was supposed to mark the studio’s 100th anniversary. However, with all the upheaval with the slates in the year gone by the movie is finally making a Thanksgiving Day release, but fans can get an early sneak peek at the movie on the upcoming weekend. To mark the occasion, the studio released a new teaser.

The teaser sees a “surprise guest,” the Star who comes to life after Asha makes a wish and showcases his ability to grant wishes as well. The hilarious tease also showcases Asha’s goat Valentino, a giant-sized hen, and the amazing chemistry between Star and Valentino, who has got the ability to talk. In the final moment, we also see a cameo from grown-up Bambi!

What to Expect From ‘Wish'

The movie directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn follows Asha, a 17-year-old who suspects darkness inside King Magnifico (Chris Pine), the King of Rosas, who has the power to grant the wishes of his people. When the two have a disagreement over which wishes should be granted, Asha pleads to the stars for help, and it actually gets answered as Star shows up to help her in saving her people.

The movie has all the right ingredients to be a Disney classic, from a wish-fulfilling plot to a deliciously evil villain played by Pine to soulful numbers, Wish has rounded up all the elements that fans love about Disney movies. Along with Pine and DeBose, the movie’s voice cast also includes Alan Tudyk as Valentino the goat, Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, Victor Garber as Sabino, and Natasha Rothwell as Sakina. Further rounding off the voice cast are Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, Niko Vargas, Della Saba, and Jon Rudnitsky among many others.

Wish will have early screenings on November 18 before opening in theatres worldwide on November 22. It will later land on Disney+ at some point next year. You can read more about the movie here and check out the new clip below: