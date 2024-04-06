The Big Picture Wish's post-credit scene reflects Disney's theme of dreams coming true, symbolizing Walt Disney's success.

The post-credit scene connects to classic Disney films, using nostalgia to honor the studio's 100th anniversary.

The beautiful post-credit scene in Wish highlights a heartfelt story and ties the movie's plot to the iconic "When You Wish Upon a Star" song, amping up the Disney magic.

Disney has long been known for its magical scenes and happy endings, and although the studio has been adjusting its definition of a happy ending, that hasn't changed. Their most recent animated film, Wish, has both, with a magical star that makes animals talk and sing and the hero, Asha (Ariana DeBose), defeating the villain and returning everyone's wishes to them in the end. But nothing in the film is more impactful than the post-credit scene. Not only does watching Grandpa Sabino (Victor Garber) fulfill his lifelong dream bring tears to your eyes, but it ties together the Disney catalog as he composes "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.

The film acts as a secret origin story for the song, which has become an anthem for the studio, so it is fitting for "When You Wish Upon a Star" to play. But more importantly, it highlights a central theme throughout Disney films: dreams come true. This is present in Wish, nearly all of Disney's popular films, and in the story of the studio. Walt Disney started his work with nothing but a dream, and Wish celebrates 100 years of that dream's fulfillment. The end-credit scene is not just an homage to Pinocchio but a celebration of what Disney has accomplished and a toast to more years of the same. It may seem strange that the best part of the film is held until after the credits, but the self-aware moment uses a little nostalgia to complete the story in a truly magical way.

Wish Wish follows a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Chris Buck , Fawn Veerasunthorn Cast Chris Pine , Alan Tudyk , Ariana DeBose , Evan Peters Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Animation Production Company Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

'Wish's Post-Credit Scene Concludes the Story Beautifully

Grandpa Sabino's wish to change the world with his music is crucial to the story. It is her grandfather's wish that Asha wants to be fulfilled. However, she learns from King Magnifico (Chris Pine) that, like most of the citizens of Rosas, Grandpa Sabino's wish will not be granted. This causes Asha's realization that King Magnifico and the system he created are corrupt, launching the film's plot. In Wish, the happy ending is that everyone gets their wishes returned, allowing them to strive for and fulfill their own desires. After the credits, Grandpa Sabino makes his dream come true, which never would have happened without Asha's victory. The scene solidifies the film's happy ending, showing that the wish that started it all does eventually come true.

Related Why 'Wish' Looks So Different From Other Recent Disney Films The newest animated film by Disney is its most magical-looking venture in years.

But that is only the top layer of meaning behind the beautiful scene. Wish is based on the song, making it fitting to include the iconic notes. It's easy to see how the two connect because "When You Wish Upon a Star" literally outlines the film's plot. Wish follows the events in Rosas after Asha wishes on a star for other people's wishes to come true, and the creatively named Star appears to grant her wish, which fits the song's famous lyrics, "When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true." It would have been a missed opportunity to end the film without the classic song, making the post-credit scene the perfect ending.

'Wish's Post-Credit Scene Delivers the Nostalgia the Film Promised

Close

Wish is full of references to old Disney movies, honoring previous films as a celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, and the post-credit scene is one of the many examples. With varying degrees of obviousness, the film goes out of its way to bring to mind older Disney films, but it is the post-credit scene that does this most effectively. This moment allows Wish to include the classic Disney song originally written for Disney's second feature film, Pinocchio. But this particular reference goes a bit deeper. "When You Wish Upon a Star" grew beyond Pinocchio, becoming associated with the Disney Company and even playing behind the logo. Basically, it is the Mickey Mouse of Disney songs. As the epitome of Disney magic, "When You Wish Upon a Star" had to play somewhere in the film, and this scene works it into the story rather than playing it in the background.

The end-credit scene pays homage to Pinocchio and the whole of Disney, delivering an extra dose of nostalgia to Disney fans who wait until the end. Though the placement may seem odd, the nostalgia factor is enhanced by the credits, which show portraits of characters from every Disney era. This transitions the moment from being about the characters of Wish to becoming a reminder of the magic fans have experienced in a century's worth of films. This explains why it is so late and makes waiting until the end completely worth it.

The Post-Credit Scene Provides Another Important Connection for 'Wish'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

But the most important contribution of the post-credit scene is its ability to highlight the theme of dreams coming true. Though this is prevalent throughout Wish, it becomes the focus of the final scene as not only Sabino's wish comes true, but the song reminds us of it as well. The fulfillment of dreams is central to many Disney films, whether through Cinderella's Fairy Godmother or Aladdin's Genie, but nowhere in Disney lore is it more important than when it comes to Walt Disney himself. A hundred years before audiences saw Wish, Walt Disney and his brother Roy started a small animation company, building it into the empire Disney is today. This film, and every Disney film, is the result of Walt Disney's dream that did come true.

Walt Disney is often quoted as saying, "If you can dream it, you can do it," and Grandpa Sabino's wish coming true shows that. Magnifico held Sabino's wish for decades, and nothing happened, but shortly after Sabino got the memory back, he accomplished his dream, supporting Disney's statement. The story of Wish as a whole fits the quote as Asha learns that the best way for dreams to come true is not through a magical sorcerer but by letting people work towards them. Wish's post-credit scene is not just a nod to Pinocchio but to the man who started it all. In a film meant to celebrate Disney's anniversary, this is the perfect ending.

Wish is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+