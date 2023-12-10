The Big Picture Wish is struggling at the global box office, earning only $105.5 million, which is disappointing given its estimated budget of $175 million to $200 million.

The movie dropped only 31% in its third weekend with $5.3 million.

Wish has yet to premiere in Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea, and Brazil, which presents an opportunity for the animated musical to improve its box office performance in the future.

While Wish continues to struggle at the global box office during its third weekend playing on the big screen, the latest project from Walt Disney Animation Studios has earned $105.5 million in theaters from all over the world. The movie showed a strong hold this weekend when it comes to the domestic box office, only dropping 31% from last week's total with $5.3 million. When it comes to the film's performance in international territories, Wish has earned $56.1 million overseas, but an estimated budget that ranges from $175 million to $200 million makes the results obtained by the Disney project disappointing.

Wish hasn't premiered in Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea and Brazil yet, giving the animated musical an opportunity to improve its box office landscape in the near future. With Christmas rapidly approaching, there's a chance for the Disney fairy tale to recover as families return to movie theaters over the holidays. Territories such as Germany, Spain and France are the ones enjoying Asha's (Ariana DeBose) journey the most, with the film having strong holds when it comes to the box office from those countries. But the truth is that Wish seems to be closer to Strange World's box office run, instead of following the footsteps of Frozen II or Moana.

The story of Wish follows Asha, as she tries to find a better life for herself in the Kingdom of Rosas by becoming King Maginifico's (Chris Pine) apprentice. But when the girl realizes the monarch isn't the good person he claims to be, she'll have to come up with a plan to keep the villain away from the town's population. Magnifico has the ability of making people forget what their dreams are, and Asha wants everyone to feel hopeful once again, in a musical directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn.

'Wish' is Underperforming at the Box Office

Image via Disney

Before the pandemic changed the entertainment industry, movies from Walt Disney Animation Studios premiered during the Thanksgiving week to become incredibly successful. Frozen II earned $1.4 billion in 2019, while Ralph Breaks the Internet took home $529 million a year before that. Wish has only managed to take in $105.5 million at the global box office, with competition such as Wonka and Migration rapidly approaching their release dates. It remains to be seen if Walt Disney Animation Studios can recover, with sequels to both Frozen and Zootopia currently in development at the studio.

Wish is currently playing in theaters.

Wish Wish follows a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Chris Buck , Fawn Veerasunthorn Cast Chris Pine , Alan Tudyk , Ariana DeBose , Evan Peters Rating PG Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Adventure , Comedy Production Company Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

Find Tickets Now