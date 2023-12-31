The Big Picture Wish has earned $176 million at the global box office, with $60 million coming from the domestic market and $116 million from international territories.

The film has performed well in countries like Italy, France, the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, with an overall increase of +39% in those markets.

Wish is yet to be released in Korea and Brazil, which presents another opportunity for the musical to improve its box office performance.

More than a month after it opened in theaters, Wish enjoys a holiday boost at the box office with a new worldwide total of $176 million. $60 million out of that amount comes from the domestic box office, while the remaining $116 million has been earned in international territories. The latest musical from Walt Disney Animation Studios hasn't found a great amount of success throughout its theatrical run, considering that its reported budget consisted of around $200 million. But it looks like the fairytale directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn is having a better reception overseas.

Wish held strong at the box office in territories such as Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands, where the markets held by an overall of +39%. At the same time, Asha's (Ariana DeBose) journey remains the top non-local movie in Japan and the number one release in Italy. Wish hasn't opened in Korea and Brazil yet, giving the musical another chance to improve its box office total soon.

In the film, a young woman does everything in her power to save the kingdom where she lives, in an adventure meant to celebrate a century of Disney history. The plot of Wish deals with Asha wanting to become King Magnifico's (Chris Pine) apprentice, with the monarch using his magical powers to take people's wishes away from them, only granting a select few. With no one believing her at first, it's up to Asha to reveal the truth to the entire Kingdom of Rosas. However, not even Asha's magic could save Wish from Walt Disney Animation Studios' recent low streak at the box office.

How Does 'Wish' Compare Against Other Disney Titles at the Box Office?

Close

Recent Disney Releases Global Box Office Total Wish $176 million Strange World $73 million Encanto $256 million Raya and the Last Dragon $130 million Frozen II $1.4 billion

Wish's disappointing box office performance comes a year after Strange World, the previous movie from Walt Disney Animation Studios, also failed to become a hit with audiences. The science fiction tale featuring voice performances from Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid only managed to earn $73.6 million at the global box office. And while Encanto became successful on Disney+, it only earned a modest $256 million when it was released in theaters in 2021. Hopefully, the studio can get back on track soon, with sequels to smash hits like Frozen and Zootopia currently in development at the company.

Wish is currently playing in theaters.

Wish Wish follows a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Chris Buck , Fawn Veerasunthorn Cast Chris Pine , Alan Tudyk , Ariana DeBose , Evan Peters Rating PG Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Adventure , Comedy Production Company Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

Get Tickets at Fandango