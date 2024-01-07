The Big Picture Wish, the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, has grossed over $209 million at the global box office, making it the fourth-highest grossing animated production of 2023.

Despite its high budget of $200 million, the film may not turn a profit for the studio, but its performance shows Disney's potential for a comeback in the animated movie landscape.

The songs in Wish were written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, marking a departure from Disney's previous collaborations with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Lopez duo.

Wish continues its complicated journey in movie theaters, with the latest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios passing $209 million at the global box office. While the musical directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn has proven to have legs at the box office, its reported $200 million budget means that it won't turn a profit for the studio. But even if the project didn't reach the goals the company wanted, the situation can still be optimistic. As it turns out, this weekend allowed Wish to cross a major milestone when it comes to the animated movie landscape, with the fairy tale joining a very exclusive club.

In a year when several animated movies made an impact at the box office, Wish is officially the fourth-highest grossing animated production of 2023, fallong behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Elemental. While Asha's (Ariana DeBose) story is far away from the time when Zootopia earned over $1 billion, Wish's performance shows that Disney could slowly be coming back to the days when movie theaters were packed every time they released a new animated movie, setting the stage for the sequels they're currently working on.

The premise of Wish deals with Asha wanting to become King Magnifico's (Chris Pine) apprentice in order to get close to her grandfather's wish. The king has the power of taking people's hopes and dreams away from them, only giving them back when he deems it worthy. When the young girl realizes that the monarch is only using his power for his own benefit, she must come up with a plan to take him down, in a musical that features Alan Tudyk as the voice of Valentino, a talking goat. And like any classic Disney musical, Wish gave Magnifico his own number to explain his plan.

Who is Behind the Music of 'Wish'?

The songs of Wish were written by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, with the pair allowing Asha to introduce audiences to her world through the power of her music. The fact that Michaels and Rice were hired marks a turning point for Disney, who had previously collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda for titles such as Encanto and Moana, and with Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez for the Frozen films. Michaels and Rice studied a century's worth of Disney animated productions to come up with the perfect melodies and lyrics for Asha's story.

Wish Wish follows a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. Release Date November 22, 2023 Director Chris Buck , Fawn Veerasunthorn Cast Chris Pine , Alan Tudyk , Ariana DeBose , Evan Peters Rating PG Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Adventure , Comedy Production Company Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures

